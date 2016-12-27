Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 4, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 4, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 4, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

arrowBlogs
 
Historians discuss Civilization VI
by Bob Whitaker on 12/27/16 10:07:00 am   Expert Blogs   Featured Blogs
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

Related Jobs

InnoGames GmbH
InnoGames GmbH — DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany
[01.03.17]
Software Developer (Java/ Backend) for a new Game - Duesseldorf
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[01.02.17]
DESIGN DIRECTOR
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.02.17]
Native Language Video Game Localization Tester-3471
Greater Copenhagen
Greater Copenhagen — Greater Copenhagen, Denmark
[01.02.17]
Game developers for Copenhagen game studios


[View All Jobs]


Loading Comments
loader image