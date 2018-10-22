Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

arrowBlogs
 

Historians discuss Assassin's Creed Odyssey

by Bob Whitaker on 10/22/18 09:36:00 am   Expert Blogs   Featured Blogs
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.22.18]
Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.22.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.22.18]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.22.18]
Senior Game Designer (f/m)


[View All Jobs]


Loading Comments
loader image