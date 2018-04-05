Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

arrowBlogs
 

Pseudo-Localization – A Must in Video Gaming

by IGDA Localization SIG on 05/04/18 08:36:00 am   Featured Blogs

1 comments Share on Twitter    RSS
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

By Adolfo Gómez-Urda

What is it?

Pseudo-localization is the process by which the video game source text (we’ll assume it’s English in this article) is translated into other languages using fake (or pseudo-) translations.

Pseudo-Translation Timeline

This process should be fully functional at least start a couple months before Localization QA (LQA) starts, but ideally, the English text should be pseudo-localized as soon as the first English strings are entered into the string files or string database, even if the localization process has not started at all. A pseudo-localized build contains pseudo-translations in the localized builds where, by default, there would be empty strings, string IDs, or English text for those English strings that have not been translated yet.

It is important to turn off this feature a few days before the game is shipped, to avoid released versions with pseudo-translations in them.

How Does it Work?

When a translation is empty and the English text is not empty, instead of integrating an empty translation into the localized versions of the game, this feature would export a pseudo-translation, which would be formed by a prefix of special characters (30%-50% of the source text) specific to the exported language followed by the source text. For example, if the source text reads "PRESS START" (11 characters), 3 or 4 (30%) Spanish-specific characters (taken from a list of all possible Spanish characters) would be added to the beginning of the source text to form a pseudo-translated string: "áéíóPRESS START".

The shorter the English text is, the more it will expand when localized. You should therefore consider using smart pseudo-localization:

English Text Length

Length of the Added Prefix

1-10 characters

50% of the source text

10-20 characters

40% of the source text

More than 20 characters

30% of the source text
 

French Pseudo-localization on Mad Max that allows us to see upper case font glyph issues
(character “É” being represented as an “é”) and a hardcoded string (“NAVIGATE”)

For dev teams working on string database solutions (as opposed to manually editing txt string files), it is important that the pseudo-localization takes place outside of the string database. That is, the strings should be pseudo-translated while they are being exported from the string database, but the database itself should not be polluted with pseudo-translations.

What Characters Should I Use?

The following lists contain all the characters you will need for each of the most common languages:

  • French: àâæéèêëîïôœùûüçÀÂÆÉÈÊËÎÏÔŒÙÛÜÇ
  • German: ÄÖÜẞäöüß‚„
  • Italian: àéèìòùÀÉÈÌÒÙªº
  • Spanish: áéíóúüñÁÉÍÓÚÜÑ¿¡ªº
  • Portuguese: àáâãçéêíóôõúüÀÁÂÃÇÉÊÍÓÔÕÚÜ
  • Polish: ąćęłńóśżźĄĆĘŁŃÓŚŻŹ‚„
  • Czech: áčďéěíňóřšťúůýžÁČĎÉĚÍŇÓŘŠŤÚŮÝŽ‚„
  • Russian: абвгдеёжзийклмнопрстуфхцчшщъыьэюяАБВГДЕЁЖЗИЙКЛМНОПРСТУФХЦЧШЩЪЫЬЭЮЯ№
  • Dutch: àáèéêëïóöÀÁÈÉÊËÏÓÖ
  • Danish: åæøÅÆØ
  • Norwegian: åæøÅÆØ
  • Finish: åäöšžÅÄÖŠŽ
  • Swedish: åäöÅÄÖ

Why Pseudo-Translate?

This feature should be used for 3 main reasons:

  • To flag the text boxes that will need to be expanded to accommodate the longer translations. Since the generated pseudo-translations take into account the average text expansion when localizing into other languages, if a pseudo-translation is cutoff, some of the real translations will most likely be cutoff as well.
  • To test the fonts to ensure they support all the necessary special characters for each language and that the glyphs for such special characters don't have any design issues. Since the prefix is formed by language-specific special characters, you will quickly see if some characters are not supported for a specific language.
  • To flag hardcoded strings or non-localized art; if a string is not pseudo-translated or translated and it only appears in English in the game, it's either hardcoded or an image. A hardcoded string may require work from several people in the development team, so you really should get these flagged as early as possible.

Internationalization Pass

As soon as the pseudo-localization feature is functional, you can perform an internationalization pass to flag as many of the issues above as possible before LQA starts. Flagging these early is important, since fixing them will require dev team’s resources (programmers, UI designers), which are much more scarce later down the line in the development cycle when LQA starts. Noticing and flagging these issues early before the start of LQA will also make the QA much more efficient.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.08.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Mothership Entertainment
Mothership Entertainment — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.07.18]
Lead Programmer
Stealth Startup
Stealth Startup — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.07.18]
Principal Engineer, HTML5 Games
Stealth Startup
Stealth Startup — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.07.18]
Manager of Engineering, Full Stack


[View All Jobs]


Loading Comments
loader image