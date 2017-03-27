The Fundamentals of Pricing Indie Game Marketing

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.

You’re getting ready to launch your next best indie game, and you want to know how much you should spend on marketing. This article breaks down about what that is in terms of your time, but also considers the cost of having someone else do it.

This article was originally posted on Launch Your Indie Game.

Marketing is part of your game’s success, but you still need to gauge that cost ahead of time. So, what’s the magic number?

It costs about $50,000 to market an indie game.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way (and now that you know why indie game developers partner with publishers), let’s actually break that down so you can see how I came up with it. But before we do that, let’s talk about time because as they say, time is money. And that’s no more true than when you’re doing it yourself.

Time Is Money When You’re Doing Your Own Game Marketing

Money is easy. If you spend a dollar, you can always earn it back. But time doesn’t work that way. Time is a non-renewable resource. When you spend a minute of time, that’s a minute you’ll never get back. You can’t even buy it back – it’s just totally gone.

So when we’re talking about game marketing, and you’re doing it yourself, we ought to put a price on your time.

Let’s start with the fact that the median salary of business and management in games is $101,572. But if you’re part of a small indie team then you’re likely wearing a few hats, business being only one. You’re probably playing some role in designing and developing your games too. And so let’s also consider the median salary of a video game developer at $93,251.

That said, let’s just make your base salary an even $100,000.

Now, let’s take into account that the true cost of an employee is about 2x their salary when considering taxes, expenses, benefits, and other perks.

That means the true cost of your self-employed indie game developer salary is basically worth $200,000 a year when compared to the national average expense of an employee like you.

Cha-ching!

Furthermore, let’s assume you’re working the standard 40 hours a week (we both know you’re working way more than that).

That’s $96.15 an hour. Again, and for the sake of easy math, let’s just round that out to a cool $100 per hour.

So for the purposes of this article, we’re going to take your hourly rate, and multiply it by the average time spent on any given marketing project as a clue to what that project might be worth to you.

In full disclosure, there’s a problem with calculating value like this.

This method of calculating value is called cost-plus pricing, and doesn’t take into account the value of a purchase (or value-based pricing). Basically, you’d pay more for projects that you knew would help you increase business metrics, as opposed to projects that are more experimental or subjective in nature.

Oh, well. I’m not going to account for that kind of value here.

The purpose of this exercise is to give you a good enough idea of what game marketing costs fundamentally for the 3 months leading up to a launch, not to be scientifically accurate about it as it relates to your specific business goals and problems. It’s up to you to decide where you’d place value and where you wouldn’t in your indie game marketing efforts.

Okay. Now that we’ve got our general premise and fuzzy math all laid out, let’s examine some standard game marketing projects.

A Foundational Indie Game Marketing Budget

All indie games do at least these 6 things prior to launch: Branding, trailer, website, social media, devblog, and PR.

Pretty much in that order, too.

Granted, there’s countless other game marketing projects that you might do, let’s just stop here and break these down as a means to calculating an average budget.

1. Branding

Branding, or brand identity, is your game’s logo mark, colors, font choices, typography, patterns, key art, and any special character/environment art.

Each game requires more or less of these elements. But every game has at least the first few, even if your key art is simply the background of your start screen.

If you hire a freelancer or an agency for branding, it’s going to depend largely on their size and reputation, and cost you somewhere upwards of $15,000 in my experience. AAA games spend up to $50,000 on branding.

After all, this is why you’re doing it yourself, right?

The time it takes to finalize branding elements on your own is typically 2 weeks considering revisions, variations, and additions over time. Not to mention time putting together your press kit or style guide if you use one.

Branding will cost you about $8,000 to do yourself, or about that to outsource.

I know, your knee-jerk reaction is probably something like… WHAT?! I can do that in way less than 2 weeks!

And I totally get it. Consider that until you’ve tracked your time down to the hour, it may only seem as if you’re doing it quicker, when in reality it’s actually taking longer than you think.

Heck, sometimes it takes several hours just to pick the right stock asset or create the perfect texture, amaright?

2. Trailer

Trailers come in all shapes and sizes – teaser, story, gameplay, official, hybrid, some other buzzword. Let’s just assume you’re not playing around, you’ve got one shot and you just need a good, solid 30 to 60-second official game trailer.

My friend and colleague, M. Joshua Cauller, makes indie game trailers.

Crafting a great trailer takes a lot of careful work and consideration. And sometimes even more revision. It takes planning, narrative, capturing the right footage, effects, animations, sound design – it’s just not something you can pop open iMovie and push out within a day.

A trailer will cost you about $4,000 to do yourself, or give or take a thousand to outsource.

Professional trailers definitely take more than a week to produce. And like I said I think you’ll do the same. But I’m cutting some slack for a less experienced indie game developer who hammers one out relatively fast with a good enough end result.

3. Website

This is where things start to get hairy, because honestly there’s a hundred different ways to build a website.

I’m going to assume you’re rolling your own hosting for $10 a month, you did a WordPress install for free, and you’re customizing some $50 theme. This is the most common scenario. I wish it wasn’t, but it is.

An official game website will cost you up to $8,000 to do yourself, but probably less to outsource.

Two weeks is pretty standard. It never seems that way at the outset, and then as time does, it sneaks up on you. Also, consider that over time you’ll be adding or redesigning pages, messing with plugins, tweaking SEO, integrating tools, cutting custom graphics and so on.

The official website for Hay Day. See, you don’t need a big website.

To significantly cut down on the cost of making an official game website, use my guide to making effective game websites really fast. In fact, it will cut your cost down to just $1,000.

4. Social Media

Now we’re entering the time-suck vortex, when tactics are nothing without technique, and where technique is based on quantity and consistency.

Social media means signing up for, creating profiles on, and leveraging a hundred, free social networks. Well, you’ll probably just use Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, maybe Pinterest, and whatever else the cool kids are using.

Snapchat. They’re using Snapchat.

Getting on these networks is easy and free, but attaining success with social media is definitely not.

In order to be truly successful with social media you’ll do at least 2 hours each day of content creation, engagement, and optimizations. And yes, even on weekends (spend 1 day a week batching most of that).

Social media will cost you up to $12,000 to do yourself, or maybe less to outsource.

That’s about 10 hours a week for 3 months leading up to your game’s launch, granted you stick to the 1 or 2 social networks that make the most sense for your game (probably Facebook and Twitter), in order to obtain your first 5,000 followers. Now multiply that cost for every game you make, not to mention ongoing social marketing.

The need to eventually hire a reliable Community Manager (for upwards of $50,000 a year) will probably become clear after about a week of doing this yourself.

5. Devblog

Here we’re deep in the time-suck vortex (think complete darkness), however if you do this right, you’ll generate a ton of traffic for your game.

To make your development blog truly successful, you’ll need to spend a full day every week doing research, writing posts, and promoting them.

A devblog will cost you about $10,000 to do yourself, and possibly less to outsource.

Most development blogs don’t put in the time to see the traffic results the want, and that’s why most fail. To significantly increase the results of your efforts, follow my guide to doubling your devblog traffic.

Doing this consistently for an entire 3 months is few and far between. But those that do will see big results.

6. PR

PR, or public relations, basically means contacting game and review websites, social influencers, and adding your game to directories. And it’s the tedious work of creating a list, building a press kit, and then sending hundreds of emails, following up, and doing correspondence.

If you’re doing this right and not just spamming canned lists with canned emails, you’ll spend a few days building your list, and about 1 hour each day sending personalized emails.

Not to mention, your time in interviews or supplying outlets with custom materials.

PR will cost you about $9,000 to do yourself, and give or take a few thousand to outsource.

My friend and colleague, Racheal Mack of GOPublix, did a heck of job with PR on the crowdfunding for Maguss.

PR is something that can really move the needle in terms of sending a lot of traffic to your game’s marketplace page fast, so I highly recommend outsourcing it to an expert.

Choose Your Game Marketing Projects Wisely

These are just the 6 marketing projects that all indie games typically do. I’ve generously skipped over the tens of other projects such as email marketing, advertising, and conferences.

You will spend more or less depending.

Also, if you’re looking to outsource marketing, you’ll find that pricing varies wildly. That’s normal, and it’s because each company has their own perspective on marketing and criteria for pricing it.

The cost to market big indie releases is in the hundreds of thousands over the span of a few years. And AAA games? Forget it. Look no further than what Activision gambled on marketing for Destiny just at launch alone.

Because of that, I recommend you focus only on the projects that you feel will give you the best return on your investment.

The Myth of Indie Game Marketing

I often have indie game developers email me asking what I could do for their game that would cost about $5,000, and that would guarantee they’d make way more than double that in sales.

They’ve just spent the last year of their lives racking up well over $100,000 in sweat equity (between 2-3 people) to develop their newest game, and they’re concerned it’s going to flop.

They know their only other option is partnering with a publisher, but they don’t want to give away money they haven’t even made yet. And so they’re reaching out to a bunch of marketing and PR companies to see what they can do first.

Here’s the harsh, code reality about marketing…

There doesn’t exist any one thing, or series of things, that I could do to promote your game, that guarantees you’ll make way more than double in sales than what you’ve paid me to do the work.

Marketing just doesn’t work that way. If it did, we’d both be filthy rich, but unfortunately it doesn’t.

Although marketing always supports sales, it’s never directly responsible for them. There are other factors involved such as the desire for the type of game you’ve made in a given market, the sales process of the marketplace you’re selling in, the effectiveness of any in-game monetization, and obviously the overall quality of your game.

The cover for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the video game, for the Atari 2600.

For example, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (the video game) had all the marketing dollars and expertise in the world behind it, the branding of the highest-grossing film of all-time, the advantage of Christmas sales, and it was available on the most popular console of its time.

And all it did was break even.

In other words, just like making a game doesn’t guarantee sales, unfortunately marketing a game doesn’t either.

But I get it, you want to know what you don’t know.

I probably know things you don’t, simply because this is what I do for a living. But I’m not some treasure goblin who’s lugging around a bag of gold. Easy wins are rare. Most of the time marketing is the business practice of optimizing metrics such as awareness, traffic, and conversions. And helping you match new projects to business goals and problems.

I know, it’s not as exciting as you’d hoped it would be. But that’s also what it takes to grow a successful games business.

Your Game Marketing Budget Will Eventually Reveal Itself

It’s impossible to put a certified, and stamped number on your unique per game marketing costs until you’ve already gone through it. Or until you’ve built a big enough indie games company to forecast a budget based on the unique fingerprint of your business.

But even then, one developer’s treasure is another developer’s trash.

You’ll value certain things that other developers won’t. Where you spend two weeks on branding, another developer might spend two days.

So while the $50,000 indie game marketing budget isn’t an exact science, it provides you insight as to what marketing your game might cost, if not in time and sweat equity, then in cold, hard cash.

Justin Carroll writes about indie game marketing at Launch Your Indie Game. Get his free email newsletter for help launching games and growing a business.