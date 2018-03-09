Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 7, 2018
September 7, 2018
September 7, 2018
arrowBlogs
 

Kliuless? Gaming Industry ICYMI #1

by Kenneth Liu on 09/03/18 02:41:00 pm   Expert Blogs   Featured Blogs
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

Hi, my name is Kenny, and I work in Revenue Strategy at Riot Games. Each week I compile a gaming industry insights newsletter that I share with other Rioters, including Riot’s senior leadership. This edition marks the inaugural public version that I will publish broadly every week going forward as well. Opinions are mine.

See more or subscribe at: https://tinyletter.com/kliuless

Kliu's Corner: Fortnite the Platform

  • Though Fortnite has not yet completely transitioned to becoming a platform, Epic has taken a couple steps towards that direction already
    • For example, they added a sandbox-like Playground Mode, and have incrementally added improvements to it over time
    • Toys” (e.g., golf balls, basketballs, volleyballs) were also added to the game even though they serve no functional purpose in Battle Royale
  • As this Medium post suggests, Fortnite is "much more than just a game":
    • "For my sons and a lot of kids their age, Fortnite is not a game they play, it’s a place they go — and, importantly, it’s a place they go with friends and not with Mom and Dad. It’s fulfilling the same development role as those illicit teen spaces from the 1970s and ’80s — those dodgy youth clubs, arcades, and video stores that we discovered unchaperoned.
    • Teenagers are caught in a crappy sociocultural Catch-22: Adults are worried their kids are spending too much time on smartphones and consoles, but at the same time they’re constantly policing and restricting access to physical environments"
  • Each incremental piece of content Epic adds into Fortnite widens their competitive moat in the battle royale genre
    • Every improvement continually raises players' baseline expectations by which all other competitors would be judged
    • Sound familiar? It should, because this is one of the ways League established MOBA market dominance with each new champion pool addition

Business Strategy

Revenue Strategy

  • "Why Fortnite Makes Billions"
  • NPD: U.S. game spending up 40% in first half of 2018
  • What is an ad attribution conversion window and how does it work?
  • European ratings board PEGI adding in-game purchase label to boxed game
  • Blizzard removes paid loot boxes and loot chests for players in Belgium

PC/Console(/Mobile)

  • Epic's first Fortnite Installer allowed hackers to download and install anything on your Android phone silently [KL: TL;DR Tweet thread here]
    • Related: Man-in-the-Disk: A New Attack Surface for Android Apps
  • Square Enix to create AAA original IP with Tencent
  • Xbox Game Pass heads say player feedback shows they prefer a service with a smaller number of quality titles to one with thousands of games
  • Arena of Valor Nintendo Switch to Have Upgraded Graphics, Different Stats from Mobile Version [KL: no cross-platform either]
  • EEDAR: Analyzing player preferences from the US games market
  • Newzoo: Hardware & Esports at the Core of the Mobile Gaming Opportunity

XR: AR/MR/VR

  • Oculus Co-Founder Developing Universal VR Sickness Solution
  • TimefireVR launches Hypatia, a virtual city and social playground in VR

China

  • China's government issued a notice that they will control the number of new online games to be approved, and explore implementing an appropriate age-restriction system for games to help limit and prevent myopia in minors
  • Tencent's Investment Strategies Revealed   
  • >80% of netizens in lower tier Chinese cities described the mobile phone as their favourite pastime and said they were happy to spend almost all their leisure on it
  • How big data helped ‘China’s Netflix’ iQiyi decide to back The Story of Yanxi Palace, a summer blockbuster about back-stabbing concubines
    • "After all, his algorithms have concluded that the show, set in the court of Emperor Qianlong (1711-1799), would likely be a winner, based on big data analysis of past viewership patterns of similarly themed shows.
    • Both man and machine proved right as ﻿Yanxi Palace concluded its run on China’s biggest online video streaming platform, garnering more than 13 billion views so far and smashing the one-day viewership record earlier this month. Big data analysis was again employed to determine the optimal time and pace of releasing new episodes to build up viewer anticipation."

Tech/Entertainment

  • Netflix tests a bypass of iTunes billing in 33 markets
  • "Amazon Has YouTube Envy: It wants to turn its Twitch online hangout for avid gamers into a broader video service."

Overtime

  • How World of Warcraft Was Made: The Definitive Inside Story of Nearly 20 Years of Development
  • An Oral History of ‘GoldenEye 007’ on the N64
  • "Researchers gave AI curiosity and it played video games all day"
  • blockchain games band together on Ready Player One-style gaming multiverse
  • The game changers: meet the creatives shaking up the gaming world
  • Podcast: Deconstructing Sexism in Games Industry
  • Newzoo’s Esports Business Predictions for 2021: Esports Will Propel Gaming into a Bigger Industry than Traditional Professional Sports
  • How big is 802 million? China's massive internet population in seven graphics
  • Twitch downloads skyrocket in China thanks to esports at the Asian Games
  • How China rules using data, AI, and internet surveillance
  • Google just gave control over data center cooling to an AI
  • The Impossible Job: Inside Facebook’s Struggle to Moderate Two Billion People

See more or subscribe at: https://tinyletter.com/kliuless

Twitter: @kliuless
Medium: @kliuless
LinkedIn: @kliuless

