Kliuless? Gaming Industry ICYMI #2

Hi there, my name is Kenny, and I work in Revenue Strategy at Riot Games. Each week I compile a gaming industry insights newsletter that I share with other Rioters, including Riot’s senior leadership. This edition is the public version that I publish broadly every week as well. Opinions are mine.



Kliu's Corner: First =/= Winner

Benedict Evans: Tesla, software and disruption "But the history of the tech industry is full of companies where having a lovely product, or being the first to see or build the future, were not enough. Indeed, the car industry is the same - a great, innovative car and a great car company are not the same thing. Tesla owners love their cars. I loved my Palm V, and my Nokia Lumia, and my father loved his Saab 9000. But being first isn’t enough and having a great product isn’t enough - you have to try to think about how this fits into all the broader systems."

Though this post is primarily focused on Tesla, the takeaways ring true for gaming as well, e.g.: PUBG vs. Fortnite, HoN vs. LoL, EverQuest vs. WoW, etc.

Unfortunately, with such fierce competition globally, today it is not enough for developers to simply design, build, and ship a great idea. They must also think ahead beyond release as to how they can capture and, more importantly, keep as much of the market as possible. (For example, see my discussion last week on Epic's continual fortifications of Fortnite's competitive moat)

Business Strategy & Insights

HBR: Why We Procrastinate When We Have Long Deadlines

Revenue Strategy Valve: Creating Artifact is not a "zero-sum game" Rocket League takes a page from Fortnite with new limited-time Rocket Pass

Player Growth a16z Podcast: Why paid marketing sucks, network effects, viral growth, and more Android Developers Blog: Exclusive new organic acquisition insights on the Google Play Console KIWI.COM Case Study: Achieving 66% growth through app store optimization

SuperData acquired by Nielsen Holdings

Design

World of Warcraft Developer Insights: Warfronts

Genetic Algorithms in Games

PC/Console(/Mobile)

Mobile

France bans mobile phones during school

Razer is taking a second shot at developing a gaming phone

15 Types of Hyper Casual and Arbitrage Games

XR: AR/MR/VR

Apple’s Akonia Holographics deal will redefine the weak AR market

Haptic armband lets you feel the sensation of stroking in VR

Jaunt shows off new augmented reality 360-degree full body selfies

Everything We Know About Oculus Santa Cruz (so far)

China

Tencent launches strictest verification system yet to detect minors after Beijing’s call for action on gaming

From Douyin to Kuaishou: A visual look at China’s hottest short video apps

Tech/Entertainment

21st Century Fox invests $100m into streaming startup Caffeine

As Chrome turns 10, Google bets on AI and AR

Snap across the map: addressable reach around the globe

Instagram is building a standalone app for shopping

NYTimes: India Pushes Back Against Tech ‘Colonization’ by Internet Giants

Overtime

New Yorker: The Twenty-Five-Year Journey of Magic: The Gathering

No Olympic future for esports until 'violence' removed

Dyson is building a £2bn facility to build and test electric cars: it's a motor and battery company, not a vacuum cleaner company

Lego made a full-sized Bugatti that actually drives, entirely out of Lego (except for the wheels)

