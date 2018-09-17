Kliuless? Gaming Industry ICYMI #3

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.

Hi, my name is Kenny Liu, and I work in Revenue Strategy at Riot Games. Each week I compile a gaming industry insights newsletter that I share with other Rioters, including Riot’s senior leadership. This edition is the public version that I publish broadly every week as well. Opinions are mine.



See more or subscribe at: https://tinyletter.com/kliuless

Kliu's Corner: China's Transition to Innovation

Current Events Despite all the hype this week surrounding Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout, in my opinion Tencent's "Ring of Elysium is the most exciting battle royale launching this fall" However, what excites me the most about RoE is not its dynamic weather system nor the fact that its free-to-play, but rather what it heralds for the future of Chinese games: innovation I love this quote from a Chinese gaming executive: “Going overseas is just like swimming – when there’s a flood one day, you’ll realize it’s a survival skill" That flood has finally arrived as China's freeze on new video game licenses may last another 4-6 months "Amid the current uncertainty at home, Chinese game developers are ramping up international marketing. In the first half of the year overseas sales of China-developed titles reached US$4.6bn, up 16% year on year, outpacing the 5% y-o-y growth in the industry overall" Aside from Tencent's RoE, this week NetEase announced that mobile PUBG clone Knives Out is heading to PlayStation 4, and China’s biggest anime video site Bilibili previewed two games on Steam

Context: The Scramble to Ship Over the past couple of years, China's gaming giants, Tencent and NetEase, have rapidly grown their development capabilities in the fight for mobile battle royale market share After PUBG Steam Early Access began on PC in Mar-2017, NetEase’s mobile clones, Knives Out and Rules of Survival, launched 8 months later in Nov-2017 After that, Tencent’s two PUBG Mobile games only took 4 months to ship in Mar-2018, and quickly dethroned NetEase's titles partially due to their official licensed branding

Context: The Scramble for IP As Chinese mobile gamers' tastes evolved to seek higher quality experiences, this year Tencent and NetEase both scrambled around the world to sign numerous deals with Western partners with well-known IPs: China External Party Relationship Product NetEase Bungie Minority interest ($100M) China publishing (maybe) NetEase CCP Co-development EVE-themed mobile AR MMO NetEase Mattel Joint venture Game development studio Tencent Activision Co-development Call of Duty mobile game Tencent Bluehole Minority interest (10%) PUBG Tencent EA Co-development Red Alert mobile game Tencent Grinding Gear Games Majority interest (80%) Path of Exile Tencent Lego Co-development Online games Tencent Square Enix Co-development (& JV?) New games (& maybe IP licensing) Tencent Ubisoft Minority interest (5%) China publishing

Next Step: Innovation ​What each of these collaborations signify is really an in-depth learning opportunity for both Tencent and NetEase to understand how to layer innovation on top of their already incredibly fast production processes With each co-development project, they learn how to incrementally raise the quality bar of their games I personally have already been impressed by NetEase's game design innovations in two of their mobile titles: Identity V and Inhuman Academy However, I think the game with the greatest to-date harbinger potential for this incoming trend could be Tencent's Ring of Elysium, launching next week Even if RoE is a flop, Chinese games will doggedly continue to penetrate Western markets because of the current state of competitive dynamics domestically: e.g., high market saturation, uncertain regulatory climate, Tencent's monopoly power (which discourages fragmentation and also blocks NetEase), etc.



Design

HBR: Design Thinking Is Fundamentally Conservative and Preserves the Status Quo

[KL: please forgive the clickbait title]

[KL: please forgive the clickbait title] Mark Brown: Playing Past Your Mistakes

7 great stealth encounters in games that are worth studying

PC/Console

Ars Technica: "Valve walks us through Artifact’s new demo, leaves us wanting more"

Diablo III for Nintendo Switch launches November 2

PUBG’s 1+ million CCU streak is over precisely one leap year after it began

Mobile

Fortnite beta invite to download conversion rate on Android similar to iOS, resulting in 15M downloads sans Google Play

New social features in Pokémon Go grow active users by 35%, and PvP to launch at end of 2018

China

1/3 of China’s population (459M) plays mobile games, and other great visualizations of current state of gaming in China

>90% of Chinese teens access the internet through mobile phones

Apps Within Apps: UX Lessons from WeChat Mini Programs

Dual SIM slots and gold iPhones: Five ways Apple is embracing China

Tech/Entertainment

Stratechery: The iPhone Franchise

Facebook’s next big augmented reality push is multiplayer games

Peter Calloway to Adapt ‘Alan Wake’ for Television

Netflix & YouTube are most throttled mobile apps by U.S. carriers, new study says

Apple says Watch, AirPods, and chargers will be more expensive under Trump tariffs

Overtime

Developing Spore: An oral ('Sporal'?) history 10 years on

Exploring the First Microprocessor Video Games

The Verge: The 25 Games We Can't Wait to Play This Holiday Season

Ars Technica: The 16 surprising new games that made PAX West an absolute blast

Indie devs can now use the same voice-comms tool as Fortnite for free

NYTimes: How Game Apps That Captivate Kids Have Been Collecting Their Data

Database of Software “Fingerprints” Expands to Include Computer Games

The YouTube stars heading for burnout: ‘The most fun job imaginable became deeply bleak’

Minecraft Team partners with Target for new merch and in-store events

Top Chinese indie game is about the existential crisis of a candle

China's combination of Yelp, Seamless, Uber and more, Meituan Dianping lets users order a range of services all within one app, like food delivery, restaurant deals, movie tickets or hotel bookings

HBR: The #1 Office Perk? Natural Light

See more or subscribe at: https://tinyletter.com/kliuless

Twitter: @kliuless

LinkedIn: @kliuless