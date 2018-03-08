A handy art assets guide for social media presence

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

Originally posted at www.laurabularca.com Building an online presence for your game is a difficult and time consuming task. It’s challenging to build interesting content that will gather attention, but that’s just one part of it. There is a huge amount of work just to get your game’s store, Facebook, Twitter, etc. up and running, and a subset of that work is creating graphical assets that must comply to the size specifications of each online service. This means A LOT of different art asset sizes which, as a game developer, I did on a case by case basis – and that was a huge time sync. This is why I am making this guide and aim to update it regularly, so that asset creation for online social presence can be a little bit less frustrating task.

Warning!!! This is a very Work In Progress guide and will be as I add more size guides.

This guide is a list and a pack of source files available on GitHub. The list is built in a way that can be easily imported into task distribution systems and/ or used as a checklist. The files pack is a bunch of .ai (vector graphics/ Illustrator) files with templates, so you can just pick that up and do your assets. I added everything I used and built so far, and will continue to add as I push Pendula Swing on various other places on the internet.

The List

Here is the list of art assets per service. I marked down what is mandatory and what is optional, but of course, you can never really do enough to promote your game – I usually do the optionals as well. This is a Size Guide but if there are any naming conventions that must be respected, I added that as well

Steam Store Page

Accepted formats: PNG, JPG

header capsule image: 460 x 215 px

small capsule image: 231 x 87 px

large capsule image: 467 x 181 px

main capsule image: 616 x 353 px

page background (optional): 1438 x 810 px

steam broadcast: 155 x 337 px

screenshots (minimum 5) 1280 x 720 px OR 1920 x 1080 px

the elusive banners in the ABOUT section 616 x (your choice) px (many devs use a sleek version of 616 x 57 px)

Steam Community Hub

Accepted formats; mostly .JPG

capsules: 184 x 69 px

community icon: 32 x 32 px

community group header image: 444 x 208 px

community avatars (optional): 184 x 184 px

Steam Developer Pages

Accepted formats: JPG, PNG

developer logo: 184 x 184 px

background image: 1500 x 220 px

Twitter

Accepted formats: PNG and JPEG

header: 1500 x 500 px

profile photo: 400 x 400 px

image website card: 800 x 418 px for 1.91:1 aspect ration

image website card: 800 x 800 px for 1:1 aspect ration

Facebook

Accepted formats: JPG, GIF, PNG

cover: 828 x 315 px (visible 563 px centred)

profile: 180 x 180 px minimum

shared image: 1200 x 900 px

app/ app thumbnail: 111 x 74 px

YouTube

Accepted formats: JPG, GIF, BMP, PNG

channel icon: 800 x 800 px

channel icon: quare or round image that renders at 98 x 98 px

channel art: 2560 x 1440 px (TV)

channel art safe area for text and logos: 1546 x 423 px

Reddit

Accepted formats: PNG, JPG

icon image: 256 x 256 px

header image: min 640 x 192 px, max 1280 x 384 px

Discord

Accepted formats: .PNG, .JPG

server image 512 x 512 px

app icon 1024 x 1024 px

rich presence assets (max 150) 1024 x 1024 px, min 512 x 512px

LinkedIn

Accepted formats: PNG, JPG

banner image: 1850 x 200

profile image: 400 x 400

cover image: 1536 x 768

shared image: 350 pixels wide

shared link preview: 180 x 110

logo image: 400 x 400

Instagram

Accepted formats: JPG, PNG

profile image: 110 x 110 px

image thumbnail: 161 x 161 px

shared images: 1080 x 1080 px

shared videos: 1080 pixels wide

Pinterest

Accepted formats: JPG, PNG, GIF

profile image: 180 x 180

board cover image: 214 x 100

pin preview: 238 pixels wide

PressKit()

Just one asset is mandatory, which is the header. It must be named and uploaded as header.png

header: 1200 X 240 px

Google AdWords ads

Accepted formats: GIF, JPG, PNG

image landscape: 1200 x 628 (min 600 x 314 px)

image square: 1200 x 1200 px (min 300 x 300 px)

logo landscape: 1200 x 300 px (min 512 x 128 px)

logo square: 1200 x 1200 px (min 128 x 128 px)

The Source Files

Disclaimer!!! I am an Illustrator n00b. Probably that is why I have an obsession with art boards so I use a lot of them. I just want flexibility when exporting.

What you will find on GitHub is a Work In Progress collection of AI files that contains all the sizes, in artboards, for every service. So you will find Steam Store Page.ai and that one has precisely 6 art boards of these exact dimensions and named as per asset that you need to create:

header capsule image: 460 x 215 px

small capsule image: 231 x 87 px

large capsule image: 467 x 181 px

main capsule image: 616 x 353 px

page background (optional): 1438 x 810 px

steam broadcast: 155 x 337 px

screenshots (minimum 5) 1280 x 720 px OR 1920 x 1080 px (not in .ai - will add!)

I am very not done. For now I made 8 templates, plus one which is called IndieGame_Marketing_SizeGuide but will become a Basic Pack just for Steam, Facebook and Twitter. otherwise ain’t no canvas big enough to let me do all the sizes. As I fill in various profiles on various services, I will add more both in the list and on GitHub.

