A handy art assets guide for social media presence

Originally posted at www.laurabularca.com
Building an online presence for your game is a difficult and time consuming task. It’s challenging to build interesting content that will gather attention, but that’s just one part of it. There is a huge amount of work just to get your game’s store, Facebook, Twitter, etc. up and running, and a subset of that work is creating graphical assets that must comply to the size specifications of each online service. This means A LOT of different art asset sizes which, as a game developer, I did on a case by case basis – and that was a huge time sync. This is why I am making this guide and aim to update it regularly, so that asset creation for online social presence can be a little bit less frustrating task.
Warning!!! This is a very Work In Progress guide and will be as I add more size guides.
This guide is a list and a pack of source files available on GitHub. The list is built in a way that can be easily imported into task distribution systems and/ or used as a checklist. The files pack is a bunch of .ai (vector graphics/ Illustrator) files with templates, so you can just pick that up and do your assets. I added everything I used and built so far, and will continue to add as I push Pendula Swing on various other places on the internet.
Here is the list of art assets per service. I marked down what is mandatory and what is optional, but of course, you can never really do enough to promote your game – I usually do the optionals as well. This is a Size Guide but if there are any naming conventions that must be respected, I added that as well
Disclaimer!!! I am an Illustrator n00b. Probably that is why I have an obsession with art boards so I use a lot of them. I just want flexibility when exporting.
What you will find on GitHub is a Work In Progress collection of AI files that contains all the sizes, in artboards, for every service. So you will find Steam Store Page.ai and that one has precisely 6 art boards of these exact dimensions and named as per asset that you need to create:
I am very not done. For now I made 8 templates, plus one which is called IndieGame_Marketing_SizeGuide but will become a Basic Pack just for Steam, Facebook and Twitter. otherwise ain’t no canvas big enough to let me do all the sizes. As I fill in various profiles on various services, I will add more both in the list and on GitHub.
I really hope this helps! As indie devs we have too much to do as it is and so I just did this for future indiedev me, so it is easy to create all these assets for my next game and not spend an indefinite time making assets on a per need basis.
