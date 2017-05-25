Lessons learned: Launching Diggy’s Adventure

Long story short, we have tripled DAU and monthly revenues by launching Diggy’s Adventure on iOS and Android. We were spending 1 Million EUR a month on paid user acquisition during Global Launch. Cool, right? But why would you care? Because not every game in the Appstore is a hit. Diggy is our mobile hit, but in terms of numbers we are far from games like Pokemon Go or Clash Royale. Your game doesn’t have to be a hit to be profitable.

After successful global launch, Diggy’s Adventure made over 5 Million EUR in less than 3 months.

DIGGY’S ADVENTURE

Released in September 2016 on iOS

Released in October 2016 on Android

8 Million downloads

Diggy’s Adventure is our mobile game with a well written story that is full of plot twists as you progress through thousands of brain-teasers and beautiful locations such as Egypt, Scandinavia, China, or Atlantis. Diggy is not only a nimble tiny miner but also a hilarious character to spend some time with. Great adventure game meets puzzles. You can join the family of Diggy, Professor, Linda and Rusty on their journey to explore a world full of ancient civilizations and mysteries.

DEVELOPMENT AT PIXELFEDERATION

I know there should be some market research activities before prototyping. Honestly, we didn’t pay very much attention to research in the past. Truth be told, our mobile games are ported from the web, we were not investing in Market Research

Researching key players in your game’s category can give you some great insights into what your target audience values in a game. How are other apps/games named? Are they memorable? Which categories are they targeting? Which keywords are they ranking high for? An analysis could prove to be very useful in getting your game in front of the right audience.

The situation is different now. We recently opened Match 3 division and realized market research is crucial. You know, we are learning by doing. When we launched TrainStation back in 2015 our soft launch process wasn’t so good either, and look at where we are now.

SOFT LAUNCH

Thank you, Diggy, for explaining the simple definition of Soft launch. But why do we need to soft launch our game in the first place?

Lowering the risk of failure

Understanding our game performance

Understanding our audience

Collect feedback

Optimize FTUE

A/B test of tutorials

Test marketing channels

Test creative assets

LTV > CPI

Kill the game, if necessary

Detailed view on WHAT’S THE POINT OF A SOFT LAUNCH? will follow in the next blogpost.

DO’S & DONT’S of Soft launch

SOFT LAUNCH KPI’S

When it comes to creating a mobile game soft launch strategy, you should first have a clear understanding of your objectives. You should align objectives with KPIs before diving headfirst into a plan of action.

What did we do here with setup of KPI’s? We looked at numbers of our already-mobile-launched game Trainstation. We compared platforms and their performance. We saw relative uplift, which we included into the setup of Diggy’s Adventure KPI’s. We also did this with retention KPI’s, but I find monetization metrics more interesting.

ITERATIONS

Each build has a changelog, so we can get back to every change we made in the past. Also, we wanted to track which changes made the biggest change in metrics.

SOME SOFT LAUNCH FACTS

Duration: 6 months

Platforms: Android, iOS

Countries: PH, MX, CA, NL, AU, CZ, SK

User Acquisition: 80 000 users

Targeting: Female & Male, Age 25+, affinity

THE CREATIVE PART

In mobile games marketing, the quality of the creative has historically been less relevant. Developers used to be able to get away with a few screen grabs and maybe some gameplay videos that one of their ad partners made. This is also changing.

Creatives can be funny, dramatic and scary. They can stir emotions in your players and help them view your game as more than a disposable experience. We’ve seen that the best-performing creatives are the ones that can elicit a reaction from the viewer, even if it’s a little ridiculous. No matter what kind of creative you use for your game, development and testing has also become more important.

We never realized that until last year. We were struggling big time. CPI’s went up, conversion rates went down and we didn’t know what to do. We’ve reached out to our fb rep and this is how it looked like.

You know this situation, right? Six different issues and you get the same answer. After a couple of discussions our fb rep Ricardo invited us to their offices in Dublin for a Creative Hack. We realized that there is no need for changing the creative, but for changing our mindset and workflow!

Developers should consider working with both in-house artists and external creative firms to make a steady pipeline of static and video creatives for all of their marketing channels. You need to develop a creative cycle! Once you have a diverse array of creatives, you need to test them rigorously to see which ones best meet your key KPIs and increase install rates.

Okay, you may ask what does all of this have to do with Global launch of Diggy’s Adventure? Trust me, a LOT! Since May, our ad units are 100% video. This creative hack helped us to open our minds and think outside the box. We have developed a two week creative cycle and brainstormed the shit out of our heads. That’s how our global launch videos were made.



To grab attention within the first 3 seconds, we used an eye-catching headline that was clear and exciting even without sound. The video also included short questions, encouraging players to think. “Can you solve it?” was connected with engaging copy “There is no riddle that can’t be solved. Test your skills in Diggy’s Adventure”. “Play Game” call-to-action button directed people to the app stores where they could download the game.

APP STORE OPTIMIZATION

With over 2 million mobile apps in the major app stores, getting your app discovered is one of the biggest issues facing mobile app publishers today. ASO is the process of optimizing mobile apps to rank higher in an app store’s search results. The higher your app ranks in an app store’s search results, the more visible it is to potential customers. That increased visibility tends to translate into more traffic to your app’s page in the app store.

The goal of ASO is to drive more traffic to your app’s page in the app store, so searchers can take a specific action: downloading your game.

Also, the ASO process requires a crucial understanding of your target customer base, including the keywords your potential customers are using to find apps similar to yours. When you learn more about which keywords are being used, you will have a better understanding of the language of your potential customers – a crucial piece of any marketing plan – and you can home in on your keyword choices.

If you’re not using ASO to increase your app’s search ranking, you’re missing out on the largest discovery channel available to your app.

With hundreds of thousands of apps in each app store vying to rank above one another, the amazing reality is that the majority of publishers are not investing in app store optimization. So here’s our gift to you: ASO is your secret weapon.

Spend time every week improving your ASO and you will meaningfully impact your app’s ranking and overall success.

GLOBAL LAUNCH

FACEBOOK ONLY

We decided to devote our whole advertising budget for the launch of Diggy’s Adventure to Facebook. First, we have our own in-house team for managing Facebook ads. Second, we have great experience with Facebook ads comparing to other Ad networks. Also, with over 600 million gamers on Facebook and Instagram, you can grow faster by marketing to a global audience thanks to various options of targeting.

We started with interest targeting, but we also looked at our existing customer base and identified the customers who were most valuable in terms of activity and in-app payments. Then we used Lookalike Audiences for international markets to find more people like them in the areas where we wanted to introduce the game.

Next, we targeted these groups with video ad units across Facebook, Instagram and the Audience Network – entire Facebook family of apps and services.

To ensure we were targeting the right people, we created multiple audience segments (app event + demographic) using our own BI tool and Facebook Analytics. Then we created a Custom Audience from these segments and created further lookalike audiences for different countries.

The plan was to spend 150k EUR for the first month after global launch date. Then I realized it would be a missed opportunity to stick with this plan and we raised the budget to 1 Million EUR per month. Yep, 1 Million EUR monthly spent only on Facebook platform. Soon we recognized that’s not a healthy portfolio.

We had been working with ad networks in the past, but results (and also feelings) were mixed. There are tons of ad networks out there and we were probably working with the bad ones. Fortunately, now we have reports like Appflyer Performance Index or latest Singular Global ROI index so we can choose our partners wisely. We are finally starting to diversify our paid user acquisition channels and build partnerships.

FEATURING Apple & Google play

There were more than 70 000 games submitted to the iTunes App Store in the Q4 2016. Yes, you read that right: 70k games!

To get your app chosen as a feature, it’s helpful to know how apps get chosen as features. Because it’s not done by some complicated algorithm–they’re actually hand-picked. To better serve different countries, Apple actually has 155 app stores, each with a local editorial team. Ehrenberg explained that, each week, the local app store editors determine the best–and most relevant–apps for their specific users. By having humans choose the apps, Apple ensures that the featured apps will be the ones most likely to appeal to local users.

Having Apple feature you on the App Store can make or break a mobile game, as it helps you stand out among a million competitors. But this is easier said than done.

We got featured by Apple once and by Google twice during global launch! Blogpost about how we pulled it off will follow.

Success? Yes, indeed!

After successful global launch, Diggy’s Adventure made over 5 Million EUR in less than 3 months. We basically tripled our revenue. I think I should mention that we monetize our players only with In-App purchases. There are no ads in Diggy at all. Well, it’s not completely true because we run rewarded video A/B test but only on 1/3 of our traffic. We wanted to be sure rewarded video doesn’t cannibalize in-app purchases.

After the mobile launch we set a new daily record during the Black Friday special offer to 180k EUR. There was a discussion about Black Friday because I found a couple of articles about the strength of Black Friday offers and realized this would be a missed opportunity. Diggy devs even added a new Black Box mechanic.

What I wanted to say is you should target specialized markets by incorporating regional festivals. Need to brush up on your world celebrations? Here’s a quick guide to popular holidays worldwide. Definitely worth it!

Metrics during Global launch

These numbers are the best that we were able to achieve during global launch.

Metrics 2-3 months after Global launch

This is how it looks like 2-3 months after launch.

Facebook

Ad networks

What went wrong?

In gaming not everything goes according to your wishes. That’s our story, too. This is not criticism, we all did our best. Of course we made mistakes, but we learned our lessons. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and fail. And fail fast, as our CEO often says. It is hugely important to ensure that all the lessons from a failure will find their way into the next project. It’s these lessons that will make you and your next game better.

So yeah, this is how we did it. Lessons were learned (quite a few). Hopefully, we can benefit from all of these mistakes & lessons this year with our next mobile games in the pipeline.

What do you think about it? What should we improve?