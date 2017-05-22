Greenlight & The Lessons Learned Through 4 Games On it!

While greenlight is coming to an end, but we have to admit that it was a great chance and opportunity for lots of developers to not only get a successful indie hit, but also to learn a lot about the art of "showing" a title.
I was lucky to be one of the early people to show their games on the greenlights, and take the adventure of trying to be a marketing guy in a one person passion driven project. So far I've submitted 4 games into steam greenlight since the greenlight's birth, three of them already passed the greenlight, while the last one (Submitted late Feb. 2012 for friends list only, and later when all done their votes ^_^ I set to public for everyone) still in voting process, and so far, by checking all the previous data and screenshots i've collected from the previous games, I can spot what went wrong previously, and what was the fix for that in order to avoid it at the following games.
Before we start in showing numbers, I would like to give my list, or let's be accurate and call it the assumptions that I've got through this journey of being a friend to the greenlight system. The points ain't few, but I'll try to make them clear and self explanatory:
Now let's show some numbers:
Game1: Coated
Genre: Puzzle Platformer
Days In Greenlight: 1322 days for public vote
Yes: 24%
No: 76%
Ask me later: 0%
Status: Passed
Game2: Tk..Tk..BOOM
Genre: Puzzle Maze
Days In Greenlight: 1093 days for public vote
Yes: 18%
No: 82%
Ask me later: 0%
Status: Passed
Game3: Penguis Of The North
Genre: Puzzle Platformer
Days In Greenlight: 701 days for public vote
Yes: 30%
No: 70%
Ask me later: 0%
Status: Passed
Game4: Chickens Madness
Genre: Party Game
Days In Greenlight: 7 days for public vote
Yes: 62%
No: 35%
Ask me later: 3%
Status:
Will pass soon Passed in 1 week
Now you are sure that a lot of No% could be fine! The idea behind the greenlight is very simple, it is all about how many visits, crowd the game can drive, not compared to the overall average as it might seem in the dashboard, but compared to the current live games in voting process. So more visits & comments means you pass faster. So don't worry when you have a nice game, you belie in it, and lots of people just say No for no reason, ...It is not going to affect you ;)
So as it is clear, the first game spent a very long time, but it brought some lessons, which when applied, the second game got less time, and so on until I reached the 4th game. The last game was able to achieve what other games failed by applying those points above. Yes the game still in the greenlight, but its path clear because there were lessons learned from the previous mistakes. And while steam is kinda going to kill the greenlight, but whatever going to be the replacement for this system (steam or none-steam), I'm sure the assumptions I got, will still be functional for me. And defiantly the list will be increased after the pass of the current game, as there are lessons now too, but still trying to analyzing and understanding them.
Finally don't forget to check Chickens Madness, and let me know what do you think. You like, you don't like,...leave a comment there and be sure your voice will be heard by someone :)
Last but not least, excuse my grammar skillzzzzz. This article originally published on my blog, feel free to check it out there.
Disclaimer: I'm not working on Chickens Madness anymore, it has it's own people finishing it at Owlnight, and my mamoniem 1 person team is working on VR (the next big thing ) stuff, I done my turn in bringing it to life and designing it, and I'm glad that they don't mind me sharing about the game, it's design and what was the lessons learned.