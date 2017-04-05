A Few Old Game Proposal Documents...

Here are a few of my game proposal docs for some old games.

I decided to dig these out after doing a few recent game pitch proposals - I was looking online for other examples, and there were very few (the Bioshock one was the best). So I thought, what the heck! Mine are pretty dated now - but somebody somewhere may find them a tiny bit useful.

Some of the games were published, and the others were abandoned. A note on the published games – these were the original proposal docs I submitted and which secured the publishing agreements. Times were easier back then 🙂

Build’n Race – Wii

Published by Zoo Digital in 2009

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Build’n Race Extreme (later renamed to VTrax) – PSVita

Abandoned at pre-Alpha stage – this document was the concept approval doc submitted to Sony Europe

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Combat Tanks – PSVita

This was a pitch/proposal document for Sony Europe, for a Vita exclusive game.

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

City Defender

Abandoned – never got further than an early GBA demo

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Monsters – Wii

Abandoned – never got further than this doc

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Pool Hall Pro – Wii

Published by Playlogic in 2009

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Vertigo – Wii

Published by Playlogic in 2009

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF