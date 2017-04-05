Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 5, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 5, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 5, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

arrowBlogs
 
A Few Old Game Proposal Documents...
by Richard Hill-Whittall on 05/04/17 10:09:00 am   Expert Blogs   Featured Blogs
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

Here are a few of my game proposal docs for some old games.

I decided to dig these out after doing a few recent game pitch proposals - I was looking online for other examples, and there were very few (the Bioshock one was the best). So I thought, what the heck! Mine are pretty dated now - but somebody somewhere may find them a tiny bit useful.

Some of the games were published, and the others were abandoned. A note on the published games – these were the original proposal docs I submitted and which secured the publishing agreements. Times were easier back then 🙂

 

Build’n Race – Wii

Published by Zoo Digital in 2009

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Build’n Race Extreme (later renamed to VTrax) – PSVita

Abandoned at pre-Alpha stage – this document was the concept approval doc submitted to Sony Europe

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Combat Tanks – PSVita

This was a pitch/proposal document for Sony Europe, for a Vita exclusive game.

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

City Defender

Abandoned – never got further than an early GBA demo

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Monsters – Wii

Abandoned – never got further than this doc

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Pool Hall Pro – Wii

Published by Playlogic in 2009

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Vertigo – Wii

Published by Playlogic in 2009

Download – Word Doc

Download – PDF

Related Jobs

Giraffe Games Limited
Giraffe Games Limited — Dublin, Ireland
[05.05.17]
Senior Software Engineer
VRnam
VRnam — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
[05.04.17]
UI Unity Programmer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.04.17]
Corporate Counsel/Senior Corporate Counsel
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.04.17]
Jr. Art Director


[View All Jobs]


Loading Comments
loader image