A Few Old Game Proposal Documents...

Here are a few of my game proposal docs for some old games.
I decided to dig these out after doing a few recent game pitch proposals - I was looking online for other examples, and there were very few (the Bioshock one was the best). So I thought, what the heck! Mine are pretty dated now - but somebody somewhere may find them a tiny bit useful.
Some of the games were published, and the others were abandoned. A note on the published games – these were the original proposal docs I submitted and which secured the publishing agreements. Times were easier back then 🙂
Build’n Race – Wii
Published by Zoo Digital in 2009
Build’n Race Extreme (later renamed to VTrax) – PSVita
Abandoned at pre-Alpha stage – this document was the concept approval doc submitted to Sony Europe
Combat Tanks – PSVita
This was a pitch/proposal document for Sony Europe, for a Vita exclusive game.
City Defender
Abandoned – never got further than an early GBA demo
Monsters – Wii
Abandoned – never got further than this doc
Pool Hall Pro – Wii
Published by Playlogic in 2009
Vertigo – Wii
Published by Playlogic in 2009