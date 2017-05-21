Video Game Deep Cuts: Gnog Bunnies Love Snipperclips

[Video Game Deep Cuts is a weekly newsletter from curator/video game industry veteran Simon Carless, rounding up the best longread & standout articles & videos about games, every weekend. This week's highlights include Gnog's quirky gameplay, Second Life bunny tragedy, and Snipperclips' surprising third-party story, among others.



Slightly abridged roundup this week since am on holiday - due to which I missed the GDC group trip to see Alien: Covenant, in favor of wandering around a lava-y island. Votes welcome on whether this was a bad or good thing? Heh.



Otherwise, I'm just vainly trying to keep up with the _ridiculous_ amount of great new video games released - and media coverage thereof. It's a bit of a Golden Age for games, but it comes with the same issues TV has right now in just working out what to play/watch, when, and... why. (Let's all play games that we want to play, for the amount of hours that we want to, not solely ones we feel socially obligated to play, huh?)



- Simon, curator.]



Wonder Boy: Omar Cornut Is Building His Own Miracle World (Mike Williams / USGamer)

"Omar Cornut is a founding member of LizardCube, the studio behind the remaster of the Sega Master System classic Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap. Together with animator and artist Ben Fiquet and a host of independent developers, Cornut brought back a lost classic on modern platforms."



The history of RPGs (Richard Cobbett / PC Gamer)

"Computers and RPGs have always gone hand-in-hand. Even when the best adventurers could hope for visually was a few letters and numbers on a screen, what better way could there be to handle stats, die-rolls and complex calculations? Soon enough, though, computer RPGs were capable of doing much more. [SIMON'S NOTE: a big, excellently researched 4-part history of PC RPGs here!]"



"Like all the best origin stories, Hyptronic's began with Half-Life 2. After receiving a Steam key for Half-Life 2 with his graphics card, Hyptronic found he had to install Valve's clunky new software to play the most-anticipated PC game of all time. He had no idea what he was getting himself into when he registered his first game on Valve's nascent platform."



