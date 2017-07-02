A Systemic Approach to Game Design: Part Three

This post was originally posted at its lovely home on Joy Machine's website.
Hopefully I did an adequate job of conveying that this series would be a very, very slow burn. It’s basically my once-a-month entry that will go through a whole lot of the details of our game, Steel Hunters, but it’s going to be a fairly long ride. There’s just so much wonderful ground to cover while we build up to the really good stuff.
And, really, I’ve been dying for a more detailed dissection of holistic system-based game design that goes beyond numbers and charts and spreadsheets into the motivation that really drive systemic game design: the player’s experience.
To really kick this one off, it’s important to understand one thing: designing an entire game around a series of complex, dynamic, and highly-configurable systems and then ensuring that all of these systems are woven together into such a cohesive experience that players don’t ever have a chance to differentiate between the varying systems individually is… Well. It’s not easy? I think that’s one way of putting it.
Another way might be to say this: essentially, what you’re doing is taking apart a Swiss Army Knife, making each of those little, itty-bitty tools into their standard individual sizes. And then you start juggling all of those disparate bladed edges. And the end result is that when you toss up all of those individual tools into the air for the final time, they all land perfectly in place and slot into their respective areas on a larger, but still usable, Swiss Army Knife XL. And then you give that knew XL knife to the player and say: “okay, here, we think these all work together flawlessly.”
To say this analogy is a stretch is a remarkable kindness, but it arrives where it needed to arrive: the player has a finely-honed tool, not a little chintzy, barely-usable pocket knife, but an unfolding toolbox of destruction to unleash upon their enemies. And what tool they choose to use is irrelevant to us, as designers/developers, because we know that it doesn’t matter to the game simulation: every tool will work. It’s just a matter of how the player chooses to use it.
I’m already about a page or two ahead while writing this, so I need to note something: this will all end in a very practical, real-world example.
So, bear with me.
You start where it makes the most sense to start: the foundation. And that’s going to be the most difficult part of this entire process (well, until it comes time to polish and tune things). While you’re laying the foundation for your project, you have to have laser-dedication to ensuring that what you’re doing is not a quick prototype. It’s not a dash-and-done standalone feature you can show off to people. It’s not going to make great screen shots, and it’s definitely not going to make killer game footage.
And, yet, you are going to design, develop, test, redesign, refactor, redevelop, start over, design, develop, test, redesign, refactor, and so on until you’re so immersed in your foundational task that it’s almost hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Which is fantastic, because it means you’re so involved and so immersed in ensuring that the foundation is exactly what it needs to be — and nothing more — and, no matter what you throw at it later on in production, that it’s as solid and bulletproof as anything you’ve ever worked on before.
Part of the reason that it’s so important to think through everything that goes into your foundational layer, vigorously and ruthlessly cut what it doesn’t really need, and iterate on that is because: hey, it’s not going to be exactly what it needs to be throughout your project’s entire production and post-launch time. It’s going to need to get tweaked and tuned (likely frequently); which is why it’s so critical that you keep it simple, flexible, expandable, and doing only exactly what it needs to do: hold up everything that is to come.
Because once production is rolling and you’re in the heat of milestones and deliverables and demos and all of that the other fun stuff we’re accustomed to in games, the amount of mechanics and systems that you’re going to heap onto that foundation will grow and it will grow and it will grow and you can never know when those systems will be very well-designed and thought-through or when they’ll be pretty rough-and-tumble implementations of ideas you need to convey but aren’t yet ready to truly design and develop in a future-proof way.
And when things start going wrong (and they will, and it will be wonderful — system-oriented game design by its nature astounds developers and players alike with what a real-world game state can produce), you need to know that no matter what: your foundation won’t crack. And it won’t be what’s causing bug after bug after unexplained phenomena after bug after bug after bug. Because if you start having doubts as to whether these newly-added systems are flawed or if it’s actually your foundational layer, it’s going to be maddening.
When we started this project and it was still in its R&D phase of pre-production, we quickly knew a lot of what was our critical core feature set:
On some level, that’s a fairly trivial-seeming list. Yeah, we want customization and flexibility and we want players to have a good experience. But, the players have a Swiss Army Knife XL in their possession, and maybe they find that the unnecessarily-large nail file and the super-scissors (well, at that size, probably more like hedge clippers) are where they want to eat. What does that mean in a practical sense? How do we prepare for that?
The answer is: we prepare for everything assuming that we know nothing about how the game will evolve once it’s live. Our dream scenario is that players quickly subvert what we thought were great strategies and sound mechanics, and within weeks after launch have created an entirely new meta game layer over the game that we’ve been playing throughout production. And that evolution never stops.
There are still a lot of mechanics that we have at our disposal internally that I’m not going to delve into right now (partially for intrigue, partially because they wouldn’t really fit in this article… okay, mostly for intrigue), but where we chose to put out foundation isn’t even in most of the really cool mechanics that we’re hoping to show at GDC this year.
So, hey, if you want to get your hands on a pre-prototype (hopefully prototype, but until that GDC build is out, I’m calling it a pre-prototype), be sure to e-mail us at joy@joy-machine.com
Oh, yes, so mechanics not ready to discuss blah blah blah. Our foundation: the run-time assembly of a mech from procedurally-generated parts. And, yeah, after all that build-up, that might sound like a bit of a let down, but hear me out.
As you’ve likely gathered by now, we’re really big on player customization of their mechs. And we provide eleven different part slots on player mechs that can be fitted with whatever generally-qualified for that slot. The slots:
Admittedly, that was more detail on the individual mech slots than I intended to go into, but as tends to happen when I talk about our game: I ramble. The point is this: as you can see from what I outlined above, we intend our mechs to be some of the most meaningfully-customizable player avatars to ever see a third-person action/shooter.
With this incredibly wide range of possibilities purely arising from a single player’s choice of part load outs. And in case I haven’t mentioned this before: our parts are dropped from Behemoths or crafted and all have a Diablo-esque loot flair to them. They have a spectrum of rarities, a range of possible buffs/debuffs, “faction” bonuses (set piece items, essentially), and, on the rarer items, entirely new abilities that can be triggered.
So, if you’ve worked on any game with procedurally-generated loot before, the issues that can arise from this degree of unpredictability are… Substantial. And couple that with the kind of game Steel Hunters is: an action/adventure third-person shooter. We’re not doing floaty Shooter/RPG stuff with our weapon and ballistic systems either: we’re going pixel-accurate aiming, hit response, and whatever the hell else the bullet happens to do from there. Those bullets. They crazy. So, there’s a lot of possible room for failure.
To minimize those issues, the first thing we decided to focus on was the absolute basics: mech customization, run-time mech assembly, the moment-to-moment input response, intense hit feedback, pixel-perfect hit detection (which wasn’t… super delightful to implement in third-person), and all of the other fundamentals that are necessary for a good shooter.
And then we iterated, redesigned, refactored, re-implemented, and drove our mech customization//assembly system through the grinder to ensure that no matter what gets slotted on a mech: it works. And it works 100% of the time, even when we try to toss edge cases at it. And then we make sure that, sure, it works, but does it still play like a tight, intense shooter? (Note: this is why we talked about F.E.A.R. 3 last entry).
Spoilers: we think so.
Well, to be honest, the next installment is going to be centered around whatever part of the game is the most fun to talk about when I write this piece again next month at 3am. But, each new article in this series is going to build off of what was discussed before, constantly moving alongside the game’s production process and finding whatever we’ve worked on that best-exemplifies the next major part of this holistic, systems-first design process.