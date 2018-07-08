Quickly Learn to Create Isometric Games Like Clash of Clans or AOE

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

Objective With the advancement of technology in computer games, 3D games are becoming very common. But years back when there was no support for 3D elements, it was quite hard to develop 3D games but solution found at that time was an Isometric view, of 2D elements.

Top 10 Most Popular Isometric Games:

Clash Of Clans Plants vs Zombies Hay Day Boom Beach Kingdom Rush Monument Valley RollerCoaster Tycoon Castle Defense Crossy Road Village City

Let's see what we are going to make:

Step 1 What is Isometric view?

Isometric view in simple words is nothing but creating an illusion of 3D game for a game created in 2D .

As isometric view creates an illusion of 3D, sometimes it also referred as pseudo 3D or 2.5D.

Earlier games like Q*bert from 1982 was one of the first games to use an isometric view.

Step 2 Issues while Developing Isometric Games in Unity

You might face some of the following issues while Developing Isometric Games in Unity:

Calculation for positioning tiles in a way such that it creates a 3D view of gameplay is complex.

Mapping actual location of the object in a world space / Game space to the location in isometric view is complex and time-consuming.

Unity does not have any direct tool or support for Isometric projections

Step 3 Then How to Develop Isometric Games in Unity?

While researching for this, I checked a lot of tools from Unity Asset Store. But the one, which I really found impressive was the asset called Ultimate Isometric Toolkit

Step 4 Overview of Ultimate Isometric Toolkit

Here is an overview of Ultimate Isometric Toolkit:

Unity as a 3D engine is quite good for developing 3D games

Of course, it comes with the overhead of creating and rendering 3D objects.

But when it comes to the Isometric games you need a lot of additional code to solve common problems like sorting orders, intersecting sprites and continuous movements

We completely eliminate the overhead of rendering 3D scenes, and hence saving a lot of money by taking one of the hundreds of sprite sheets out there.

Calculation of positioning tiles to create a 3D illusion and Mapping of an actual location of an object to a location in isometric view is handled by the toolkit.

Let us understand this Toolkit with a very simple example

Step 5 Isometric View Example

We will try to understand following things from this example:

Creating simple base in an isometric view.

Placing some objects on that base.

Translating object in Isometric Space

Collision detection in Isometric space

Sprite Management

Functionalities of Ultimate Isometric toolkit

Let's get started.

Step 6 Create a simple Isometric Level

This is how you can create Isometric Level:

Create a project in Unity with 2D settings

Import Ultimate Isometric Toolkit package in your project (you can get the tool from here)

Now, let's first create a base of the tile map.

Create a prefab for the tile, which will be used to create your base. (For that you can use any sprite of block available with toolkit.)

Add IsoObject and IsoCollider script into the prefab.

Now, Take an empty gameobject in the scene called LevelGenerator .

. Now add LevelGenerator.cs Script to the gameobject. LevelGenerator script will be stored in Ultimate Isometric Toolkit > Code > IsometricTools > Other .

Step 7 Understanding LevelGenerator

Let us now understand LevelGenerator:

Size represents the size of the tile map shown in the following image.

In LevelGenerator, how the tiles will be placed in the scene is represented by the following image. Base in this image is created with size (x, y, z):(20, 20, 1).





Tile Size represents a size of each tile to be placed on the map. It scales the isometric position of an IsoObject relative to its position in the tile map.

Seed will be used for creating random maps

Roughness represents how roughly the tiles will be placed. With more roughness, the tiles will be more scattered around to show its roughness

Amplitude represents number of layers of tiles to be used in the map

Prefab reference to the IsoObject script on the tile prefab you have created.

Set these properties as shown in the Following image (click to enlarge):

Note Here, you have to set a reference to your prefab in Prefab property.

This will create a plane like in the following picture:

Now If you check, each tile (gameobject) created, will have two scripts attached to it

IsoObject: Base class that makes a Game Object an Isometric Object. And it represents position and size of that tile

Everything in the scene has a transform component attached and is part of your isometric game. Even empty gameObjects should have this component attached. IsoCollider: This enables collision detection in isometric gameobjects by adding mesh collider automatically

TIP: Do not forget to add IsoCollider and IsoObject while creating prefab for the map

Now, let us create a border around the map, by selecting a different prefab.

Here, I have made different prefab for creating boundary just like the prefab for the base.

We have created something like this for the demo:

Tip: You can also manually create the boundary but it will be time-consuming. So, here I have made some modifications in the GenericGridMap script of Ultimate Isometric Toolkit for creating Boundary as per my need.

Now manually add objects as per your need. Just drag & drop the prefabs available with a toolkit on to your base as shown in the following image.

available with a toolkit on to your base as shown in the following image. Here, I have taken prefabs of some of the atlas, some of the cactus, some of the trees and a car for creating the scene as shown in the following image:

This shows how easy it is to create an isometric map, using this tool. We do not have to worry about all the sorting algorithms at all. This tool takes care of all and allows us to concentrate on the core functionality of the game.

Step 8 Moving an object in the current map

Let us create a script for translation/movement of an object on the isometric map. Attach this

CarController script on the prefab of the car.

CarController Script:

public class CarController : MonoBehaviour { public float speed = 10; public SpriteRenderer spriteRenderer; public Sprite carSpriteNorth; public Sprite carSpriteSouth; public Sprite carSpriteWest; public Sprite carSpriteEast; public GameObject explisionPrefeb; private IsoDirection currentDirection; private Vector3 targetPosition; void Start() { currentDirection = IsoDirection.North; spriteRenderer.sprite = carSpriteNorth; } void Update() { if (!GameManager.Instance.isGameRunning) return; //North if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.UpArrow)) { currentDirection = IsoDirection.North; spriteRenderer.sprite = carSpriteNorth; } //South else if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.DownArrow)) { currentDirection = IsoDirection.South; spriteRenderer.sprite = carSpriteSouth; } //West else if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.LeftArrow)) { currentDirection = IsoDirection.West; spriteRenderer.sprite = carSpriteWest; } //East else if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.RightArrow)) { currentDirection = IsoDirection.East; spriteRenderer.sprite = carSpriteEast; } targetPosition = Isometric.vectorToIsoDirection (currentDirection); transform.Translate (targetPosition * Time.deltaTime * speed); } void OnCollisionEnter(Collision other) { if (other.gameObject.CompareTag("Finish") && GameManager.Instance.isGameRunning) { spriteRenderer.sprite = null; Instantiate(explisionPrefeb, transform.position, transform.rotation); GameManager.Instance.OnGameOver(); } } }

Step 9 Sprite management

As shown in the script, we will have four different sprites for each direction. So, the car will have a separate sprite for each of the four directions.

Step 10 Translation in Isometric MAP

The translation process of an isometric object is quite different than what we do while we are doing the normal transform.

For isometric translation, we will have to calculate the direction with respect to the isometric map.

For that, we will use Isometric class function

Isometric. vectorToIsoDirection (IsoDirection)

Here, we are using this function for moving a car in one of the IsoDirection i.e. North, South, East or West.

This function returns the projection vector of IsoDirection in Isometric map. Projected vector will represent the actual location/position of the car in a game space of Unity.

So, after getting the target position to move the car, we can pass that target position to Translate method of Transform class in Unity.

This is how we can create a simple Isometric game using this powerful tool.

This demo took me around an hour to complete, which is not bad considering I had to do some research in the tool itself. If I had known this tool already, it wouldn’t have taken more than 10 minutes to create the demo.

Step 11 Other Advantages of Ultimate Isometric Toolkit

Here are some of the other advantages of Ultimate Isometric Toolkit:

Can Handle Thousands of sprites at a time, with very less overhead

Editor tools to simplify the workflow in Unity

Support for all the platforms provided by Unity

Runtime Level generation

Controller scripts for various use cases

Proper documentation

Offering both a lite and pro version

User-friendly support via email, videos, unity forum, etc.

Everything sorted and prefabbed

Mouse and Touch input support

Conclusion:

Creating isometric view games become very easy and very less time taking by using the Ultimate isometric toolkit. Toolkit’s structure is very powerful. which is very easily understandable. Which makes it class apart from other isometric toolkits.

Feel free to contact us if you really liked this blog. And don’t forget to share your comments below!