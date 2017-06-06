Our Properties:
Gamasutra
GameCareerGuide
IndieGames
GDC Vault
GDC
IGF
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates
Blogs
contractors
newsletter
store
SEARCH
GO
ALL
CONSOLE/PC
SMARTPHONE/TABLET
INDEPENDENT
VR/AR
SOCIAL/ONLINE
PROGRAMMING
ART
AUDIO
DESIGN
PRODUCTION
BIZ/MARKETING
Latest Jobs
View All
RSS
June 12, 2017
Gameloft
Senior Producer
Bluehole
Sr. Character Animator
Telltale Games
Associate Cinematic Artist
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Lead Concept Art / Look Development Artist
Tangentlemen
AI Engineer
Mindshow, Inc.
Associate Game Designer - VR Platform
Latest Blogs
View All
Post
RSS
June 12, 2017
How to Design an Annuity
Video Game Deep Cuts: Oxygen Arms Not Included
Narrative Atoms and the Soap Hero's Journey
Serious Games vs. Gamification
[
1
]
How Prey succeeds in giving players space to tell their own stories
[
1
]
Press Releases
June 12, 2017
Games Press
LucidSound Announces the
LS25 eSports Gaming...
BANDAI NAMCO
ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA
INC. ANNOUNCES...
RUNBOW POCKET DELUXE
EDITION HEADING TO NEW...
Freejam Unveils Robocraft
Infinity for Xbox One...
Total War™:
WARHAMMER® II Release
Date...
View All
RSS
About
Editor-In-Chief:
Kris Graft
Senior Contributing Editor:
Brandon Sheffield
News Editors:
Alex Wawro
Advertising/Recruitment/Education:
Courtney Blair
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Gama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games
Gamasutra's at E3 2017! Stay up to speed right here
by Staff
[06.12.17]
Gamasutra is on-site covering E3 2017 in Los Angeles this week. Follow our game dev- and business-centric coverage on our special event page.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
E3
EA wants to use machine learning to create real-time game narratives
by Chris Kerr
[06.12.17]
"What if you wanted to build a new
Battlefield
experience and you fed it every war story ever written? Could it tell you new and interesting and personal stories?"
Production
,
E3
EA opens 'SEED' game tech research division
by Chris Kerr
[06.12.17]
The new outfit will be housed within EA Worldwide Studios, and will be tasked with searching for extraordinary experiences.
Programming
,
Production
,
E3
Minecraft
gets cross-platform boost with 'Better Together' update
by Chris Kerr
[06.12.17]
Microsoft and Mojang want to turn
Minecraft
into a true cross-platform experience with the launch of the 'Better Together' update later this year.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
Bethesda announces new mods network, Creation Club
by Kris Graft
[06.12.17]
At Bethesda's E3 press conference in L.A. tonight, the Fallout and Skyrim developer announced a new mods program dubbed "Creation Club."
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Business/Marketing
,
Video
,
E3
Microsoft boosts Xbox One backwards compatibility with original Xbox games
by Kris Graft
[06.11.17]
Microsoft is expanding its backwards compatible game library on Xbox One with the addition of original Xbox games.
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
Project Scorpio is now officially 'Xbox One X,' priced at $499
1
by Kris Graft
[06.11.17]
At Microsoft’s E3 press conference, Xbox executives hyped a faster – and smaller – Xbox One console.
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
Watch Microsoft's E3 press conference stream right here!
by Staff
[06.11.17]
Microsoft's E3 press conference is happening this afternoon in L.A. Watch its livestream here.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
Video
,
E3
Survey: What happens to games after they're shown at Sony or Microsoft's E3 event?
by Alex Wawro
[06.09.17]
Here's some fun pre-E3 reading: someone watched "every major press conference" put on by Microsoft & Sony from 2013-2016, then tallied how many games were shown & how long they were in development.
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
Over 25% of
Horizon: Zero Dawn
sales were digital, and Sony is paying attention
by Alex Wawro
[06.06.17]
"This kind of shift changes everything," Sony exec Shawn Layden tells Glixel in a new interview about the state of PlayStation. "It has a huge impact."
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
All 15,000 'fan passes' to E3 have been sold
by Alissa McAloon
[05.15.17]
In its first year offering admission to the general public, the ESA has completely sold out the 15,000 passes it was offering to consumers for this year’s event.
Business/Marketing
,
E3
E3 will play host to a new, multi-day fan-focused event: E3 Coliseum
by Alex Wawro
[05.04.17]
There's a new fan-focused event taking place at E3 this year: E3 Coliseum, a two-day showcase of panels, presentations, and 'video game culture brought to life' produced by Geoff Keighley.
Business/Marketing
,
E3
TECHNOLOGY GROUP
Black Hat
Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing World
Dark Reading
Enterprise Connect
Fusion
GDC
Gamasutra
HDI
ICMI
InformationWeek
Interop ITX
Network Computing
No Jitter
VRDC
COMMUNITIES SERVED
Content Marketing
Enterprise IT
Enterprise Communications
Game Development
Information Security
IT Services & Support
WORKING WITH US
Advertising Contacts
Event Calendar
Tech Marketing
Solutions
Contact Us
Licensing
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Legal Entities
Copyright © 2017 UBM, All rights reserved