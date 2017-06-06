Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Gamasutra - E3 2017 Live Event Coverage - Gamasutra
Gamasutra's at E3 2017! Stay up to speed right here  
by Staff [06.12.17]
Gamasutra is on-site covering E3 2017 in Los Angeles this week. Follow our game dev- and business-centric coverage on our special event page.
VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, E3
EA wants to use machine learning to create real-time game narratives  
by Chris Kerr [06.12.17]
"What if you wanted to build a new Battlefield experience and you fed it every war story ever written? Could it tell you new and interesting and personal stories?"
Production, E3
EA opens 'SEED' game tech research division  
by Chris Kerr [06.12.17]
The new outfit will be housed within EA Worldwide Studios, and will be tasked with searching for extraordinary experiences.
Programming, Production, E3
Minecraft gets cross-platform boost with 'Better Together' update  
by Chris Kerr [06.12.17]
Microsoft and Mojang want to turn Minecraft into a true cross-platform experience with the launch of the 'Better Together' update later this year. 
VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing, E3
Bethesda announces new mods network, Creation Club  
by Kris Graft [06.12.17]
At Bethesda's E3 press conference in L.A. tonight, the Fallout and Skyrim developer announced a new mods program dubbed "Creation Club."
Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing, Video, E3
Microsoft boosts Xbox One backwards compatibility with original Xbox games  
by Kris Graft [06.11.17]
Microsoft is expanding its backwards compatible game library on Xbox One with the addition of original Xbox games.
Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3
Project Scorpio is now officially 'Xbox One X,' priced at $499 1
by Kris Graft [06.11.17]
At Microsoft’s E3 press conference, Xbox executives hyped a faster – and smaller – Xbox One console.
Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3
Watch Microsoft's E3 press conference stream right here!  
by Staff [06.11.17]
Microsoft's E3 press conference is happening this afternoon in L.A. Watch its livestream here.
VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing, Video, E3
Survey: What happens to games after they're shown at Sony or Microsoft's E3 event?  
by Alex Wawro [06.09.17]
Here's some fun pre-E3 reading: someone watched "every major press conference" put on by Microsoft & Sony from 2013-2016, then tallied how many games were shown & how long they were in development.
Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3
Over 25% of Horizon: Zero Dawn sales were digital, and Sony is paying attention  
by Alex Wawro [06.06.17]
"This kind of shift changes everything," Sony exec Shawn Layden tells Glixel in a new interview about the state of PlayStation. "It has a huge impact."
Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3
All 15,000 'fan passes' to E3 have been sold  
by Alissa McAloon [05.15.17]
In its first year offering admission to the general public, the ESA has completely sold out the 15,000 passes it was offering to consumers for this year’s event.
Business/Marketing, E3
E3 will play host to a new, multi-day fan-focused event: E3 Coliseum  
by Alex Wawro [05.04.17]
There's a new fan-focused event taking place at E3 this year: E3 Coliseum, a two-day showcase of panels, presentations, and 'video game culture brought to life' produced by Geoff Keighley.
Business/Marketing, E3