Latest Jobs
View All
RSS
February 22, 2017
Magic Leap and Weta
Senior Programmer (AI)
Dinosaur Polo Club
Senior Developer
Dona Ana Community College
Game Design, Instructor or Asst. Professor
Soulbound Studios
Technical Art Lead
Soulbound Studios
Sr. Tools Programmer
Sony PlayStation
FX Artist
Latest Blogs
View All
Post
RSS
February 22, 2017
Maximizing the Impact of Procedural Personalities
How to fill your days as full time indie
[
3
]
7 Lessons I Learned Making VR Games at Experiment 7
On Cutscenes and Viewpoint Changes
[
1
]
Game design patterns for building friendships
Press Releases
February 22, 2017
Games Press
Nomads battle it out in a
24-hour charity...
“Puzzle Platformer
for Two” Shift...
MIXED REALITY IN MINUTES:
BLUEPRINT REALITY...
Gaming Heads pre-order
1/4 scale Legacy of
Kain...
MUSIC, SCI-FI AND AERIAL
COMBAT COMBINE IN AAERO
-...
View All
RSS
About
Editor-In-Chief:
Kris Graft
Senior Contributing Editor:
Brandon Sheffield
News Editors:
Alex Wawro
Advertising/Recruitment/Education:
Courtney Blair
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Gama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games
Take your career in games to the next level at GDC 2017!
by Staff
[02.22.17]
GDC is happening
next week
, and show officials want to remind you about the great career growth and networking opportunities attendees can take advantage of at the show!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
GDC
Watch the trailer for the 2017 Game Developers Choice Awards!
by Staff
[02.22.17]
From Campo Santo to id to Owlchemy Labs, come and watch some of the 17th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards nominees extend a personal invitation to watch the show live during GDC 2017 next week!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Video
,
GDC
Check out this lineup of cool interactive spaces at GDC 2017!
by Staff
[02.22.17]
GDC 2017
is next week in San Francisco! While you're planning out what to see and do, organizers want to make sure you set some time aside to check out these great interactive spaces at GDC this year.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
GDC
At GDC 2017, get expert tips on improving your game's user experience
1
by Staff
[02.22.17]
At GDC 2017 next week, veteran game devs from across the industry will have a boisterous discussion about the effects of data, creativity, and development constraints on the user experience in games.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Production
,
GDC
Attend GDC 2017 and learn to make better games using cutting-edge math
by Staff
[02.21.17]
From new tricks for dealing with randomness to algebraic game balancing and math solutions for enhancing jump physics, there's lots of great stuff at the GDC 2017 Math for Game Programmers tutorial!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Programming
,
GDC
These are your 'Best In Play' winners for GDC Play 2017!
by Staff
[02.20.17]
GDC organizers have revealed the 'Best in Play' awards for exhibitors in the on-site
GDC Play 2017
event, honoring remarkable games like
Beholder
and
Far: Lone Sails
!
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Learn level design tricks from an Arkane designer at GDC 2017!
by Staff
[02.20.17]
Arkane's own Steve Lee, a level designer on
Dishonored 2
, will be giving a fantastic talk on holistic level design as part of the GDC 2017 Level Design Workshop.
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
Watch these 10 devs compete to pitch their game the best at GDC 2017
by Staff
[02.17.17]
From Tourmaline to Digital Dreams Entertainment, these ten GDC Play developers have been chosen to compete in front of a panel of judges to make the best game pitch during the all-new GDC Pitch at
GDC 2017
!
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
At GDC 2017, Sony digs into how to design games for the PSVR Aim controller
by Staff
[02.17.17]
At GDC 2017, Sony's Richard Marks and Tom Bruckbock will join the devs of VR shooter
Farpoint
to dive into the world of VR game development utilizing the gun-shaped PS VR Aim Controller.
VR
,
Design
,
GDC
Don't miss all the great VR-focused sessions and events at GDC 2017!
by Staff
[02.16.17]
From the 50+ VR-focused sessions at GDC 2017 to the two full days of game/entertainment VR talks during VRDC @ GDC to the special VRDC mixer, here's a rundown of all the cool VR/AR stuff at GDC 2017!
VR
,
GDC
Step up your teaching game by attending GDC 2017's Education Summit
by Staff
[02.16.17]
Don't miss out on these great education-focused talks that will be taking place during the Education Summit at GDC 2017 later this month!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Serious
,
GDC
Attend GDC 2017 and study how arcade culture has shaped eSports today
by Staff
[02.16.17]
Tom Cannon, cofounder of Radiant Entertainment and, the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tourney, is coming to GDC 2017 to talk about how competitive game design influences players.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
GDC
Don't skip the Game Design Workshop at GDC 2017
by Staff
[02.15.17]
Come to GDC 2017 and attend the Game Design Workshop, an intensive two-day event where you'll study and scrutinize game design under the guidance of experts from Riot, Ubisoft, EA Motive, and more!
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
Coming to GDC 2017? Play these charming indie games at the Mild Rumpus!
by Staff
[02.15.17]
Warm and welcoming indie game collective Wild Rumpus returns to
GDC 2017
with games like
Burly Men At Sea
,
One Way Trip
,
Sacramento
and more!
Indie
,
Video
,
GDC
Come to GDC 2017 and hear how
Firewatch
's unique dialog system works
by Staff
[02.15.17]
Campo Santo's Patrick Ewing is teaming up with Unity's William Armstrong to talk at GDC 2017 about the design and development of
Firewatch
's remarkable interruptable dialog system.
Indie
,
Programming
,
Design
,
GDC
20 talks Gamasutra wants to see at GDC 2017, from sex scenes to grouchy fish
by Staff
[02.14.17]
Gamasutra writers recently put our heads together and picked some of our most-anticipated GDC sessions, with topics ranging from designing sex scenes in games to math(s) to...a grouchy fish who lived on the Dreamcast.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Programming
,
Art
,
Audio
,
Design
,
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
At GDC 2017, see how
Pokemon Go
was designed for easy play in the real world
by Staff
[02.14.17]
Niantic's own Dennis Hwang will be at GDC 2017 this month to deliver a talk on how
Pokemon Go
's UX and visual design choices were shaped by Niantic's focus on real-world gaming
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Art
,
Design
,
GDC
Get an inside look at the design of Ubisoft's
For Honor
at GDC 2017!
by Staff
[02.14.17]
At GDC 2017, Ubisoft's Aurélie Le Chevalier will detail how Ubisoft developed
For Honor
's "Modifiers" system, a data-driven system that allows designers to dynamically create gameplay effects.
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
devs are speaking at GDC 2017!
by Staff
[02.13.17]
Some of Nintendo's top developers are coming to GDC 2017 to talk about one of the company's most exciting projects: the upcoming Switch game
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
!
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
Learn from Amazon and Khronos Group experts at GDC 2017
by Staff
[02.13.17]
Head's up! GDC organizers are happily highlighting more day-long sponsored developer days from Amazon and the Khronos Group that afford GDC attendees opportunities to learn from experts.
Console/PC
,
GDC
Watch GDC 2017 speakers try to pitch their talks to you in a minute or less!
1
by Staff
[02.10.17]
They're very fun and personalized pitches for why you (yes you!) should carve out some time in your busy schedule to check out that each talk while you're attending GDC 2017 later this month!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Design
,
Production
,
GDC
Devs from Blizzard, Riot, and more will speak at GDC 2017's inaugural VFX Bootcamp!
by Staff
[02.10.17]
GDC 2017 organizers are reminding you to make time to check out all the great talks taking place during the day-long VFX Bootcamp that helps kick off the conference later this month.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Art
,
GDC
Come to GDC 2017 and hone your design skills at the all-new UX Summit!
by Staff
[02.09.17]
The 2017 Game Developers Conference is just weeks away, so today organizers want to quickly let you know about some of the great UI/UX design talks taking place during the conference!
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Design
,
GDC
Hear the directors of
Final Fantasy XV
&
Nioh
speak in GDC 2017's Japanese talks
by Staff
[02.09.17]
These GDC 2017 Japanese-language talks are worth checking out because they feature prominent Japanese game makers sharing advice and answering questions in both Japanese and (via translation) English!
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
At GDC 2017 you'll hear how the
Nioh
devs revamped samurai action games
by Staff
[02.08.17]
In his GDC 2017 talk on
Nioh
, Team Ninja director Fumihiko Yasuda will detail the game's development and speak to the benefits and potential dangers of a back-and-forth with fans.
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
Come to GDC 2017 and play these 12 games in the Indie Megabooth Showcase!
by Staff
[02.08.17]
The Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase is back for
GDC 2017
with a lineup of 12 interesting indie games that all conference attendees can play, from
Monster Prom
to
Rogue Process
.
Indie
,
Video
,
GDC
Attend GDC 2017 and learn to make great mixed-reality trailers for your VR game!
by Staff
[02.07.17]
Come to
GDC 2017
and see Northway Games cofounder Colin Northway and trailer wizard Kert Gartner share some of the best techniques and technologies for creating mixed-reality video of your VR experiences.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Microsoft, Sony, HTC Vive and more are sponsoring great GDC 2017 talks!
by Staff
[02.07.17]
Don't skip the great sponsored sessions at GDC 2017! High-profile companies like Microsoft, Sony, and HTC Vive will be there opening up about everything from the future of Xbox to 3D audio to VR dev.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Programming
,
Design
,
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
At GDC 2017 Niantic will show you how it built
Pokemon Go
to be a planet-scale game
by Staff
[02.03.17]
Pokemon Go
took the world by storm last year, and if you come to the Game Developers Conference later this month you'll learn exactly how Niantic built it to work consistently on a global scale!
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Programming
,
Design
,
GDC
Attend GDC 2017 and spend a day learning to build better eSports!
by Staff
[02.03.17]
If you're planning to attend the Game Developers Conference later this month, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on all the cutting-edge eSports-focused talks taking place at the show!
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Indie
,
Design
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Come to GDC 2017 and see the math that made the worlds of
No Man's Sky
by Staff
[02.03.17]
If you'd like to know how a universe is made using math, you're in luck -- Hello Games founder Sean Murray will be speaking about just that at the 2017 Game Developers Conference later this month!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Programming
,
Design
,
GDC
Here are the winners for GDC 2017 and iam8bit's Art Boss showcase!
by Staff
[02.02.17]
Game Developers Conference are proud to announce the artists selected to take part in the first annual Art Boss showcase, presented at GDC 2017 in partnership with iam8bit!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Art
,
GDC
At GDC 2017, see how Capcom took
Resident Evil 7
forward by looking back
by Staff
[02.02.17]
At GDC 2017, game director Koshi Nakanishi and Capcom Global R&D senior manager Peter Fabiano will break down how
Resident Evil 7
was conceptualized, designed and developed!
Console/PC
,
Design
,
Production
,
GDC
Google and Autodesk sponsor cutting-edge dev sessions at GDC 2017
by Staff
[02.01.17]
GDC organizers are excited to highlight some promising day-long sponsored developer days from Google and Autodesk that offer GDC 2017 attendees first-hand learnings from leading industry experts.
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Programming
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
If you're attending GDC 2017, don't miss the Nite to Unite charity gala
by Staff
[02.01.17]
As the game industry prepares for
GDC 2017
in San Francisco next month, organizers would like to quickly remind attendees about the Nite to Unite charity gala taking place alongside the event.
Serious
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
At GDC 2017, learn how to design games so servers don't die on launch day
by Staff
[02.01.17]
At GDC 2017, Riot Games' Jennie Lees and VREAL's Sela Davis (two engineers who have worked on scalable systems large and small) will provide key takeaways on how to reduce or prevent launch issues.
Social/Online
,
Production
,
GDC
Here's a preview of GDC 2017 -- direct from the speakers themselves!
by Staff
[01.31.17]
As you're planning out your GDC 2017 schedule, organizers want to make sure you have an opportunity to learn more about some of the event's great talks -- straight from the speakers themselves!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Programming
,
Art
,
Audio
,
Design
,
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Use the GDC 2017 Session Scheduler to get the most out of your trip
by Staff
[01.31.17]
PSA: Use the multi-purpose
GDC 2017
Session Scheduler to plan out which talks you'd like to attend and ensure you don't miss anything the upcoming conference has to offer!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Programming
,
Art
,
Audio
,
Design
,
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Come to GDC 2017 and learn to design great reward systems for games
by Staff
[01.31.17]
Forget everything you've heard about "dopamine" -- Epic Games' Ben-Lewis Evans is giving a great, well-informed talk at GDC 2017 that will empower you to build better game reward systems.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Design
,
GDC
Watch Tim Schafer's triumphant return to host the 2017 GDC Awards!
by Staff
[01.30.17]
This will be Schafer's sixth time hosting the big Game Developers Choice Awards show, and you know what they say -- sixth time's the charm!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Video
,
GDC
Jordan Mechner and Mark DeLoura to receive top honors at the GDC Awards!
by Staff
[01.30.17]
Veteran game developer Jordan Mechner (
Karateka
) and game industry advocate Mark DeLoura will be honored with the Pioneer and Ambassador awards at the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards!
Serious
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Come to GDC 2017 and learn what it took to make an RTS without guns
by Staff
[01.30.17]
At GDC 2017, Mohawk Games' Soren Johnson will open up about the unique challenges of creating a real-time strategy game without guns --
Offworld Trading Company
.
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
Download your copy of the GDC 2017 State of the Industry report!
by Staff
[01.27.17]
Game Developers Conference
officials are happy to release the full results of the 5th annual GDC State of the Industry survey, and now you can download a copy of the full report for yourself.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Attend GDC 2017 and spend a whole day honing your level design skills
1
by Staff
[01.27.17]
Designers who have worked on everything from
Dishonored 2
to
Hyper Light Drifter
to
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
will be speaking as part of GDC 2017's excellent day-long Level Design Workshop!
Design
,
GDC
Attend GDC 2017 and learn the value of 'less is more' from a
Mini Metro
dev
by Staff
[01.27.17]
At GDC 2017, Dinosaur Polo Club's Jamie Churchman will look at the successes and failures of visual design in the strikingly austere
Mini Metro
-- and what fellow game makers can learn from them.
Indie
,
Art
,
Design
,
GDC
GDC State of the Industry: Crunch sucks, content is king
2
by Staff
[01.26.17]
We round out our dive into the survey findings by sharing developers' responses to one of the survey's most open-ended questions: "Is there anything else you'd like to say about the game industry?"
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
GDC
Catch devs on
Pokemon Go
,
Vainglory
and more speaking at GDC 2017's Mobile Summit!
by Staff
[01.26.17]
With
GDC 2017
drawing nigh, organizers share details on some great talks at the GDC Mobile Summit from developers working on
Pokemon Go
,
Vainglory
, and more!
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Programming
,
Art
,
Audio
,
Design
,
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Come to GDC 2017 and see speakers confront their old game dev advice
by Staff
[01.26.17]
At GDC 2017 experienced devs Liz England, Rami Ismail, Lisa Brown, and Daniel Cook will come face-to-face with game dev advice they adamantly stood by several years ago but consider bad ideas today.
Indie
,
Design
,
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Here's the lineup of playable games at Day of the Devs during GDC 2017!
by Staff
[01.25.17]
From
Nidhogg 2
to
Pyre
to
Knights and Bikes
, here are ten great games that will be playable (often alongside their devs, who are fully chatable) in the Day of the Devs space at GDC 2017!
Indie
,
GDC
At GDC 2017, get engineering insights from folks who used animation to bring a toy robot to life
by Staff
[01.25.17]
At GDC 2017 Anki engineers will explain how, in animating the real-life robot Cozmo, Anki used real-world physics so there was no "cheating" -- and they had to adjust their process accordingly.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Programming
,
Production
,
GDC
