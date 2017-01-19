Our Properties:
Gamasutra
GameCareerGuide
IndieGames
GDC Vault
GDC
IGF
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates
Blogs
contractors
newsletter
store
SEARCH
GO
ALL
CONSOLE/PC
SMARTPHONE/TABLET
INDEPENDENT
VR/AR
SOCIAL/ONLINE
PROGRAMMING
ART
AUDIO
DESIGN
PRODUCTION
BIZ/MARKETING
Latest Jobs
View All
RSS
January 23, 2017
Disruptor Beam
Data Scientist - Machine Learning
Disruptor Beam
Mobile Software Engineer
Disruptor Beam
Director, Brand Marketing
Crate Entertainment
Graphics / Engine Programmer
Skydance Interactive
Lead Environment Artist
Cryptic Studios
Software Engineer (all levels)
Latest Blogs
View All
Post
RSS
January 23, 2017
Latest Trends for 2016 and 2017 in the Japanese mobile game industry
"Key Risks" Based Mobile Game Pre-production
Video Game Deep Cuts: Werewolves vs. Obamacare
[
4
]
Meaning and choice, or how to design decisions that feel intimately difficult
[
6
]
The MOBA Experiment, Part I: Awesomenauts
[
11
]
Press Releases
January 23, 2017
Games Press
Fig Publishing's Parent
Company Raises $7.84...
NEW REALM OF STRATEGIC
PvP COMBAT IS COMING
TO...
Fig Publishing’s
Parent Company Raises
$7.84...
NEW NARUTO SHIPPUDEN:
ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4
ROAD...
Restore Hope to the
Galaxy in Star Wars
Pinball:...
View All
RSS
About
Editor-In-Chief:
Kris Graft
Senior Contributing Editor:
Brandon Sheffield
News Editors:
Alex Wawro
Advertising/Recruitment/Education:
Courtney Blair
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Gama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games
Road to the IGF 2017: Get to know the finalists and their games!
by Staff
[01.23.17]
Our annual series of Road to the IGF Q&As is back to introduce you to the finalists of the Independent Games Festival and their games, from Heart Machine's
Hyper Light Drifter
to Ocelot Society's
Event[0]
.
Indie
,
IGF
Cast your votes for the 2017 IGF and Game Developers Choice Audience Awards!
by Staff
[01.23.17]
Cast your votes now for both the Game Developers Choice Audience Award and the Independent Games Festival Audience Award -- you have until voting closes next Tuesday, January 31st at 11:59 PM PT!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
GDC
,
IGF
Road to the IGF: Sokpop Collective's
Bamboo Heart
by Joel Couture
[01.23.17]
A swordsman loses his heart. Fearing that this will turn him into a cold blooded killer, he takes to the forest and kills everyone in his way to find the missing organ.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Art
,
Design
,
Video
,
IGF
Road to the IGF: Michael Brough's
Imbroglio
by Chris Baker
[01.20.17]
Gamasutra catches up with indie game developer Michael Brough to chew the game design fat and chat about his IGF-nominated roguelike,
Imbroglio
.
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Programming
,
Art
,
Design
,
IGF
Road to the IGF: Raw Fury's
GoNNER
by Joel Couture
[01.20.17]
GoNNER
is a challenging sidescrolling roguelike shooter that emits whistles, pops, clicks, and other silly noises as the player moves along. It's been nominated for IGF Excellence in Audio award.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Art
,
Design
,
Video
,
IGF
Road to the IGF: Heart Machine's
Hyper Light Drifter
by Alex Wawro
[01.19.17]
Gamasutra catches up with Heart Machine's Alex Preston to chat about the state of indie games and the design of
Hyper Light Drifter
, Heart Machine's debut game that's up for 3 IGF awards this year.
Indie
,
Programming
,
Art
,
Design
,
Production
,
IGF
Road to the IGF: Student project
Lily - Colors of Santa Luz
by Joel Couture
[01.18.17]
Lily - Colors of Santa Luz
is a game about a civilian trying to sneak away from soldiers that have overtaken his city, and shield a little girl from seeing the horrors of war.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Art
,
Design
,
Video
,
IGF
2017 Independent Games Festival announces Main Competition finalists!
by Staff
[01.09.17]
The
2017 Independent Games Festival
juries have announced finalists for the world's leading indie games showcase, including games like
Inside
,
Hyper Light Drifter
,
Event[0]
and more.
Indie
,
IGF
TECHNOLOGY GROUP
Black Hat
Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing World
Dark Reading
Enterprise Connect
Fusion
GDC
Gamasutra
HDI
ICMI
InformationWeek
Interop ITX
Network Computing
No Jitter
VRDC
COMMUNITIES SERVED
Content Marketing
Enterprise IT
Enterprise Communications
Game Development
Information Security
IT Services & Support
WORKING WITH US
Advertising Contacts
Event Calendar
Tech Marketing
Solutions
Contact Us
Licensing
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Copyright © 2017 UBM, All rights reserved