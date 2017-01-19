Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 23, 2017
January 23, 2017
January 23, 2017
Gamasutra - Road to the IGF 2017
Road to the IGF 2017: Get to know the finalists and their games!  
by Staff [01.23.17]
Our annual series of Road to the IGF Q&As is back to introduce you to the finalists of the Independent Games Festival and their games, from Heart Machine's Hyper Light Drifter to Ocelot Society's Event[0].
Indie, IGF
Cast your votes for the 2017 IGF and Game Developers Choice Audience Awards!  
by Staff [01.23.17]
Cast your votes now for both the Game Developers Choice Audience Award and the Independent Games Festival Audience Award -- you have until voting closes next Tuesday, January 31st at 11:59 PM PT!
Console/PC, Indie, GDC, IGF
Road to the IGF: Sokpop Collective's Bamboo Heart  
by Joel Couture [01.23.17]
A swordsman loses his heart. Fearing that this will turn him into a cold blooded killer, he takes to the forest and kills everyone in his way to find the missing organ.
Console/PC, Indie, Art, Design, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Michael Brough's Imbroglio  
by Chris Baker [01.20.17]
Gamasutra catches up with indie game developer Michael Brough to chew the game design fat and chat about his IGF-nominated roguelike, Imbroglio.
Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Design, IGF
Road to the IGF: Raw Fury's GoNNER  
by Joel Couture [01.20.17]
GoNNER is a challenging sidescrolling roguelike shooter that emits whistles, pops, clicks, and other silly noises as the player moves along. It's been nominated for IGF Excellence in Audio award.
Console/PC, Indie, Art, Design, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Heart Machine's Hyper Light Drifter  
by Alex Wawro [01.19.17]
Gamasutra catches up with Heart Machine's Alex Preston to chat about the state of indie games and the design of Hyper Light Drifter, Heart Machine's debut game that's up for 3 IGF awards this year.
Indie, Programming, Art, Design, Production, IGF
Road to the IGF: Student project Lily - Colors of Santa Luz  
by Joel Couture [01.18.17]
Lily - Colors of Santa Luz is a game about a civilian trying to sneak away from soldiers that have overtaken his city, and shield a little girl from seeing the horrors of war.
Console/PC, Indie, Art, Design, Video, IGF
2017 Independent Games Festival announces Main Competition finalists!  
by Staff [01.09.17]
The 2017 Independent Games Festival juries have announced finalists for the world's leading indie games showcase, including games like Inside, Hyper Light Drifter, Event[0] and more.
Indie, IGF