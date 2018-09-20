Video: The Myst 'Classic Postmortem' from GDC 2013

"We had an idea when we created Myst that most people don't like puzzles. Gamers love puzzles, but we weren't creating Myst for gamers. We were creating a game for essentially non-gamers."

Courtesy of the GDC Vault, Myst co-creator and sound composer Robyn Miller shared at GDC 2013 the design and production details behind one of gaming's most iconic first-person adventures.



Later last year, Miller's brother Rand discussed how several Myst creators have come together for the new adventure game Obduction (successfully funded via Kickstarter with $1.3 million in pledges) in this Gamasutra interview.

