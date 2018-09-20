Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The Myst 'Classic Postmortem' from GDC 2013

April 5, 2013 | By GDC Vault Staff
"We had an idea when we created Myst that most people don't like puzzles. Gamers love puzzles, but we weren't creating Myst for gamers. We were creating a game for essentially non-gamers."

Courtesy of the GDC Vault, Myst co-creator and sound composer Robyn Miller shared at GDC 2013 the design and production details behind one of gaming's most iconic first-person adventures.

Later last year, Miller's brother Rand discussed how several Myst creators have come together for the new adventure game Obduction (successfully funded via Kickstarter with $1.3 million in pledges) in this Gamasutra interview.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

