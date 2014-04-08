Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Frog Fractions creator finds value in keeping secrets
April 8, 2014 | By Alex Wawro
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Video

"Stumbling on an unexpected secret makes the world feel more like a real space, and less like a crafted amusement park ride."
Jim Crawford, the man behind Twinbeard Studios and the creator of Frog Fractions (as well as the Kickstarted sorta-kinda-maybe-a-sequel Frog Fractions 2), shared his thoughts on how and why developers should cultivate a sense of mystery as they go about developing, hyping and selling their games in a recent presentation at GDC 2014.

That talk, "Preserving a Sense of Discovery in the Age of Spoilers," was given as part of the GDC 2014 Career Seminar but was not recorded for archiving in the GDC Vault.

Thankfully, Crawford took time after the show to record himself delivering the talk and has published it online in the form of a Vimeo video with accompanying slides. We've taken the liberty of embedding it above, because it's worth your time to watch.

