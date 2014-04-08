Video: Frog Fractions creator finds value in keeping secrets

"Stumbling on an unexpected secret makes the world feel more like a real space, and less like a crafted amusement park ride."
Jim Crawford, the man behind Twinbeard Studios
and the creator of Frog Fractions
(as well as the Kickstarted sorta-kinda-maybe-a-sequel Frog Fractions 2
), shared his thoughts on how and why developers should cultivate a sense of mystery as they go about developing, hyping and selling their games in a recent presentation at GDC 2014.
That talk, "Preserving a Sense of Discovery in the Age of Spoilers," was given as part of the GDC 2014 Career Seminar but was not recorded for archiving in the GDC Vault
.
Thankfully, Crawford took time after the show to record himself delivering the talk and has published it online in the form of a Vimeo video
with accompanying slides. We've taken the liberty of embedding it above, because it's worth your time to watch.