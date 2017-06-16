Video: The story of Cave Story, as told by its creator

"Let the player enjoy the game -- if he enjoys the game he will be playing the game, and that's the time he wants to know the story. Start with the game, not with the story."
- Daisuke "Pixel" Amaya, speaking about the creation of Cave Story
at GDC 2011.
Cave Story
creator Daisuke "Pixel" Amaya spoke frankly about his philosophy of game development and showed footage of the beta version of Cave Story
during a postmortem presentation on the game at GDC 2011, and now that video is freely available for anyone to watch via the GDC Vault.
Amaya is expected to release his next game, Kero Blaster
, sometime in 2014.
We've taken the liberty of embedding the free video of "The Story of Cave Story
" above, but you can also watch it here
on the GDC Vault.
