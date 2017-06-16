Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The story of Cave Story, as told by its creator
April 14, 2014 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Design, Production, Video, Vault, GDC

"Let the player enjoy the game -- if he enjoys the game he will be playing the game, and that's the time he wants to know the story. Start with the game, not with the story."
- Daisuke "Pixel" Amaya, speaking about the creation of Cave Story at GDC 2011.

Cave Story creator Daisuke "Pixel" Amaya spoke frankly about his philosophy of game development and showed footage of the beta version of Cave Story during a postmortem presentation on the game at GDC 2011, and now that video is freely available for anyone to watch via the GDC Vault.

Amaya is expected to release his next game, Kero Blaster, sometime in 2014.

We've taken the liberty of embedding the free video of "The Story of Cave Story" above, but you can also watch it here on the GDC Vault.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

