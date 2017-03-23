Video: Building customizable characters for Destiny

"How many artists find themselves modeling basically the same pair of boots ten times during the course of a project?"
- Destiny art lead Scott Shepherd lays out the common problem that Bungie seeks to solve with its new customizable character asset pipeline.
With the increasing complexity and fidelity of character design, generating high-quality assets that players can use to customize their characters seems to be a growing challenge facing many game developers.
Destiny
art lead Scott Shepeherd gave an excellent talk at GDC 2014 that focuses on the tools and process Bungie built to create a large variety of complex character content for Destiny
. Shepherd details the creation of a customization system that makes the most out of the art created, allows for continued growth and expandability over the lifetime of the franchise, and gives artists the ability to make strong visual impacts quickly and easily.
It's a good talk, so we've taken the liberty of embedding the free video of "Building customizable characters for Destiny
" above; you can also watch it here
on the GDC Vault.
About the GDC Vault
In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault
offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events
, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.
Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page
. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page
. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support
.
Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech