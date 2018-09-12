Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Larian's lessons learned making Divinity: Original Sin


June 12, 2015 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Design, Production, Business/Marketing

The rise of the indie developer in the past five or ten years has enticed a number of mid-range studios tired of working with publishers to strike out on their own, and few have been as successful at doing so as Belgian developer Larian Studios.

During the GDC 2015 Independent Games Summit, studio founder Swen Vencke took the stage and spoke to Larian's experience of successfully turning into an independent and self-publishing company after 15 years of working with different publishers.

The talk is worth watching because it's an example of how a studio can successfully set up its own PR, marketing, localization and distribution efforts, with learnings distilled into 10 simple, bite-sized pieces of advice for both aspiring and experienced developers.

If you missed it in person, now is your opportunity to watch it for free over on the GDC Vault.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

