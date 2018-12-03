Video: Deconstructing the art design of Journey

The visual style of thatgamecompany's Journey is dominated by gentle slopes, clean lines and flowing capes. The story of how the game's art design coalesced, however, is peppered with rocky starts, bumps and sharp turns.

At GDC 2013, Journey art director Matt Nava presented the artwork he created during development and showcased how the characters, creatures, and architecture of the game evolved over time.

It was an interesting talk, in part because Nava summarizes creative processes, inspirations, challenges, and constraints that were encountered while formulating the visual aesthetic of what would become an award-winning game that was lauded for its art style.

Now you can watch it again (or for the first time, if you missed it in person) for free on the official GDC Vault YouTube channel.