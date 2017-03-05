Video: 4 questions to help you find the best theme for your game

"Next time you start a game, run the theme past these four questions. It might save you some time and anguish later."

- Plants vs. Zombies creator George Fan opens his GDC 2013 microtalk on the importance of theme in game design.

Creativity flourishes when constrained, and one of the greatest contraints developers place upon themselves is theme. So how do you find the one that's perfect for your game?

As part of the GDC 2013 Microtalks sessions, Plants vs. Zombies creator George Fan hopped up on stage to quickly run down four questions he'd created to help clarify the themes of his games.

This may seem like a non-issue -- who has trouble finding cool themes for their projects? -- but Fan points out that the value in asking yourself these four questions isn't just to ensure your game has a neat theme. It's also to help you pick the right theme, and clarify why that theme is the best possible fit for your game's design.

Now you can watch his presentation -- a brief segment of the full GDC 2013 Microtalks panel -- for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

