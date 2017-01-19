Video: Cinematic storytelling in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Telling a great story in your game is tricky business, especially if it's an open-world experience with dynamic systems the player can interact with at will.

Monolith's most recent title Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is just such a game, but at GDC 2015's Narrative Summit Mordor cinematic lead Ethan Walker took the stage to showcase how the game's narrative was designed to accommodate both filmic cutscenes and dynamic player actions in the world.

During his talk Walker deconstructs the notion of a "Golden Path" in game design and explains how Monolith tried to weave both static and dynamic story threads around dynamic systems governing monsters and beasts, creating a feature-length cinematic experience in one of the most treasured fantasy worlds of all time.

Walker's full account of how Monolith pulled it off is worth watching, and now you can do just that for free via the official GDC YouTube channel.

