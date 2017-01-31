Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The psychology of doing VR game design right
April 13, 2016 | By Staff
April 13, 2016 | By Staff
More: VR, Art, Audio, Design, Video, Vault

Game makers have spent the past four decades trying to pull players into games, developing a bag of tricks and techniques to make people feel immersed in virtual worlds.

Today, with VR, players can be literally enveloped inside a game, and that means the nature of game design has changed.

At GDC last month, game developer and cognitive scientist Kimberly Voll took the stage to talk about what, exactly, game designers need to know about the brain in order to create VR games that feel truly immersive -- without feeling alien, confusing, or just plain nauseating.  

It was a fun, fact-packed talk from an expert about one of the industry's hot topics, and you can now watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

