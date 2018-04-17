Video: Game design and mind control in Superhot

Released earlier this year, first-person shooter/puzzler Superhot was born out of an experimental game jam game with the core idea of "time moves only when you move."

The Superhot developers allowed this basic principle to resonate through the entire game design, with a view to crafting a unique gameplay experience.

At GDC 2016, game director Piotr Iwanicki explained Superhot's design process and how its developers ultimately leaned in to the "mind control" elements of the game's narrative to design a better game.

It was an intriguing, ebullient talk, one that's worth watching (completely free!) right now over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech