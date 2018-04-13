Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Making Hellblade, Ninja Theory's indie game with AAA values

June 20, 2016 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Production, Video

"We want to chuck out as much baggage that comes with AAA retail as possible, and focus, as a studio, on what we love."

- Ninja Theory cofounder Tameem Antoinades.

How does a team of 15 people work to create a game with AAA production standards?

British indie studio Ninja Theory is figuring that out as it develops Hellblade, and at GDC Europe last year creative director Tameem Antoniades took the stage to explain how the studio (which has experience working on big-budget games like Enslaved, DmC and Disney Infinity) is making the game with a core team of 15 people.

It was an intriguing talk that covered everything from how to adapt big-budget production processes to a small team (e.g. treating everyone as a lead) to why it's important to try and address tricky topics like mental health with help from trained professionals knowledgeable about the topic.

If you missed his talk in person, you should take this opportunity to watch the whole thing for free via the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

