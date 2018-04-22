Video: How Blizzard designed StarCraft II to be an eSport

The game industry's enthusiasm for eSports is clear as day, but what's less clear for many game developers is how, exactly, you design and tune a game to be played competitively at a professional level for years at a time.

Blizzard Entertainment did just that with StarCraft II, and at GDC 2011 Blizzard's Dustin Browder took the stage to deconstruct the game's design and examine how its competitive multiplayer was tuned to serve the needs of a global eSports community.

It was a unique look inside Blizzard's design process, and shed light on the development and maintenance of one of the world's early eSports success stories. If you missed it in person, it's well worth going back to watch the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

