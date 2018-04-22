Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Blizzard designed StarCraft II to be an eSport

June 23, 2016 | By Staff
June 23, 2016 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

The game industry's enthusiasm for eSports is clear as day, but what's less clear for many game developers is how, exactly, you design and tune a game to be played competitively at a professional level for years at a time.

Blizzard Entertainment did just that with StarCraft II, and at GDC 2011 Blizzard's Dustin Browder took the stage to deconstruct the game's design and examine how its competitive multiplayer was tuned to serve the needs of a global eSports community.

It was a unique look inside Blizzard's design process, and shed light on the development and maintenance of one of the world's early eSports success stories. If you missed it in person, it's well worth going back to watch the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[04.27.18]
Contract Gameplay Engineer/Paid Internship
Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[04.27.18]
Technical Art Director
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.27.18]
Technical Designer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.27.18]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Rare designed Sea of Thieves' infinite pirate generator
Book Excerpt: How speedrunners shed light on P.T.'s ghost story
With the PlayStation 4 at 73M sold, Sony braces for sales to slow
Nintendo partners with Japanese dev Cygames on new mobile title


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image