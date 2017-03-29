Video: Lessons learned developing 2 games for 4 VR platforms

This is the year that virtual reality headsets come to market in a big way, with several major VR platforms preparing to release VR headsets at retail by the end of the year.

So what's it like to make games for all these different headsets? That's exactly what VR game developer E McNeill spoke to in a talk he gave at VRDC, which debuted earlier this year as a sibling conference to GDC 2016.

In his talk McNeill examined the differences between the Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Playstation VR, and HTC Vive from an indie developer's perspective, guided by the experience of developing two games on all four platforms. That included a discussion of platform features, developer relations, and game design implications of the different platforms.

It proved to be a very informed and informative look at the ups and downs of contemporary VR game development, so if you missed it in person it's worth watching the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

