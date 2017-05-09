Video: How Remedy rewrote its engine tech to make Alan Wake

Remedy Entertainment's 2010 spooky action game Alan Wake took over five years to produce, and a significant part of that time was spent rebuilding Remedy's engine tech from the ground up.

So in 2011, Remedy's Markus Maki and Olli Tervo took the stage at GDC to break down the technical challenges they faced in building Alan Wake, offering advice and key lessons learned for fellow programmers working on game engines for large titles.

It was a very technical, insightful talk that's well worth watching. If you happened to miss it live, you can now watch the whole thing for free via the official GDC YouTube channel.

