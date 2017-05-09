Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 12, 2017
Video: How Remedy rewrote its engine tech to make Alan Wake
July 14, 2016 | By Staff
Remedy Entertainment's 2010 spooky action game Alan Wake took over five years to produce, and a significant part of that time was spent rebuilding Remedy's engine tech from the ground up.

So in 2011, Remedy's Markus Maki and Olli Tervo took the stage at GDC to break down the technical challenges they faced in building Alan Wake, offering advice and key lessons learned for fellow programmers working on game engines for large titles. 

It was a very technical, insightful talk that's well worth watching. If you happened to miss it live, you can now watch the whole thing for free via the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

