Video: Crafting the striking art style of Monument Valley

The striking visual design of ustwo games' award-winning 2014 puzzle game Monument Valley was critical to its success. The game's puzzles, based on optical illusions and impossible geometry required combining artistic and technical creativity.

At GDC 2015, Monument Valley lead designer Ken Wong spoke to how the team designed the game's unique look, drawing on Influences as wide ranging as M.C. Escher, Middle Eastern architecture, Japanese flower arrangements and low-poly 3D art.

It was an interesting rundown of how the game's visuals were deeply integrated with the gameplay, story and design themes, and fellow devs can learn much from ustwo's trials and triumphs.

If you missed Wong's talk the first time around, no worries: you can now watch the whole thing for free via the official GDC YouTube channel.

