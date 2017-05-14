Video: Tackling real-world problems through game design in Life Is Strange

As games grow ever more capable of depicting worlds with realistic fidelity, the question arises: when is it appropriate to tackle real-world issues in games? How can game designers do so effectively, and respectfully?

At GDC 2016 earlier this year, Michael Koch and Raoul Barbet -- the co-directors of Dontnod's episodic game Life Is Strange -- offered a frank postmortem of their attempt to do just that.

It's worth watching because the pair reveal how they approached the inclusion of emotional, often sensitive, and sometimes taboo real-world issues into the core narrative of the game. Examples from the game illustrate how the interactive nature of video games can be used to tackle difficult subject matter, potentially driving players to reflect upon intense questions and emotional challenges.

If you missed it in person, no worries -- you can now go back and watch the whole thing, completely free, via the official GDC YouTube channel.

