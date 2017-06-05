Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Creating AI that thrives in procedurally-generated worlds
September 1, 2016
September 1, 2016 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Programming, Design

While much has been said about how to create compelling algorithmic worlds, what often goes unsaid is how to craft AI that can be just as compelling in those one-off worlds without the advantage of human level markup.

During the Artificial Intelligence Summit at GDC 2016, developers Damian Isla and John Abercrombie discussed their work on their respective games (The Flame in the Flood and Fortnite) and showcased how they designed their AI to be "extra spatially funsmart" in any environment.

The knowledge they shared is more important than ever, as more and more developers around the industry create games that rely on either (or both) procedurally-generated or user-generated content. To make those worlds come alive you need to build AI that can realistically inhabit them, and that's no easy feat.

If you missed Isla and Abercrombie's talk in person this year, good news: you can now watch the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

