Video: How (and why) to create discomfort through game design

Throughout history, the lion's share of games have been designed to foster emotions along a pretty narrow spectrum: feelings like excitement, fear, satisfaction, or jubilation.

At GDC 2016, independent designer Dietrich Squinkifer took the stage to share techniques you can use to create a more varied emotional palette in play experiences, in video games or otherwise.

More intriguingly, they talked about why it can be important to unsettle or sometimes upset your players in order to create a compelling game.

It was a unique and intriguing talk that's worth watching, so if you missed it in person don't miss your opportunity to now watch the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

