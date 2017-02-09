Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 14, 2017
Get an inside look at the design of Ubisoft's For Honor at GDC 2017!
February 14, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

Organizers of the 2017 Game Developers Conference have lined up a cornucopia of great talks for the show later this month, including a fantastic session about the dynamic design of Ubisoft's upcoming action game For Honor.

In a talk entitled "Modify Everything! Data-Driven Dynamic Gameplay Effects on 'For Honor'", Ubisoft's Aurélie Le Chevalier will detail how Ubisoft developed the Modifiers system, a data-driven system that allows designers to dynamically create gameplay effects.

This robust system is notable because it can handle anything from simply buffing/debuffing character stats (damage, speed, etc.) to affecting AI decision-making, launching areas of effects, and adding attack properties.

This talk will dive into the inner workings of the system, and what makes it maintainable in code yet very powerful in data. Plus, it will also go over what problems they encountered and the concrete solutions they used to solve them. Don't miss it!

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, which runs February 27th through March 3rd, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

