Land a job interview at GDC 2017!
January 10, 2017 | By Staff
More: Business/Marketing, Recruitment, GDC

Going to GDC 2017? You could qualify for on-site job interviews with major companies attending the show!

Qualified job seekers using Gamasutra’s industry-leading job board now have the chance to get their job board profiles and resumes in front of high-profile game companies exhibiting at GDC 2017. To apply, simply follow the link below:

I'd like to land a job interview at GDC 2017!

(A free Gamasutra job seeker account is required.*)

If you do qualify, employers will contact you directly with meeting information. Meetings will be on-site in San Francisco at GDC 2017, which takes place February 27-March 3, 2017. Further questions can be answered by emailing jobsfeedback@gamasutra.com

Applicants who meet the job requirements and qualifications of employers will be contacted for an interview. Not everyone who registers will land an interview -- employers will be considering resumes based on discipline, location (or ability to re-locate), and experience. All candidates must have at least three years of experience.

Recruiters who are interested in connecting with Gamasutra job board users can find more information here.

*If you do not have a job seeker account, get started here.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

