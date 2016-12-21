Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
See Guerrilla deconstruct Horizon: Zero Dawn 's traversal mechanics at GDC 2017!
December 21, 2016 | By Staff
As the 2017 Game Developers Conference schedule continues to shape up nicely, organizers would like to highlight a really great talk from Guerrilla Games that will take GDC 2017 attendees behind the scenes of the studio's upcoming game Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Paul Van Grinsven is a game programmer at Guerrilla Games, and in his GDC 2017 talk on "Player Traversal Mechanics in the Vast World of 'Horizon: Zero Dawn'" he'll show what went into making protagonist Aloy traverse the vast world of 'Horizon: Zero Dawn' with its complex and organic environments.

Various traversal mechanics will be covered from a gameplay programmer's perspective, focusing on the interaction between code and animations. The different systems and techniques involved in the implementation of these mechanics will be explained, and he will look at the underlying reasoning and design decisions.

The talk is aimed at game programmers and animators, but anyone who attends will learn about techniques that were developed to control a responsive and believable agile character in a 3rd person open world AAA-game with its large variety in environments.

So make time for it in your GDC 2017 schedule, and don't miss your opportunity to save some money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

