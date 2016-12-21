What's the best way to teach game design? Find out at GDC 2017!

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is going to be here before you know it, and today organizers want to quickly let you know about a helpful talk on game design education that's taking place at the show.

Marko Suvajdzic is an experienced game design educator and at GDC next year he'll be sharing some critical lessons learned about trying to teach game design in his GDC Education Summit talk on "Video Game Design Practices in a Symultaneous Synchronous/Asynchronous Oncampus/Online Classroom."

Real-time online learning is quickly becoming the Holy Grail of education. Suvajdzic will share insights and learn specific best practices to the real world problems encountered during the past 2 years in teaching video game design in an experimental research program where all classes are offered simultaneously to the three distinct groups of students: on-campus, online synchronous (real time video conference), and online asynchronous. Professor Suvajdzic reviews the multimedia classroom setup for this specific hybrid model content delivery method, offers best practices in teaching, reviews hardware/software options, and presents the data collected from the first two generations of the students.

And there's lots more to come! Conference officials look forward to announcing more GDC 2017 sessions spanning a diverse array of game industry issues in the months ahead. For now, don't miss the opportunity to save money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas