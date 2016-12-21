Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 21, 2016
Game creation platform Roblox hits 30 million monthly active users
December 21, 2016 | By Chris Kerr
Free-to-play, massively-multiplayer online game platform, Roblox, which recently turned 10 years old, now pulls in around 30 million active users each month. 

As reported by VentureBeat, the blocky sandbox, which lets players create their own unique spaces and games for multiple platforms, also attracts nearly 900,000 concurrent users during peak times. 

Roblox has positioned itself as a launchpad for budding game developers, and its top content creators are now making over $50,000 in monthly revenue.

Over 15 million games have been created through the platform, and company CEO Dave Baszucki believes Roblox's focus on social, co-operative experiences is driving growth. 

"Retention is getting higher as more people come to play with their friends and have a better chance of finding their friends. The bigger the network, the higher the retention," said the CEO. 

"We’ve also done a lot of work this year increasing the percentage of apps you can play with friends [and] we just introduced version one of integrated Roblox chat across phones and tablets and PCs. It’s the combination of network effects and a lot of good growth-oriented functionality."

Head on over to VentureBeat to hear more from Baszucki.

