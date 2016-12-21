Chat with us about our top 10 games of 2016 today at 3PM EST

Have you read our list of the top 10 games of 2016 yet? Well you should! And if you’re ready to argue with us as hard as we argued about making the list, get ready, because we’re going to be hopping on Twitch today at 3PM EST to discuss our picks and why they made the list.

It should be a fun chat, since our own personal top 10 lists have proven that 2016 was a wonderful year for making video games, but there sadly wasn’t room to put them all on our master list. If you want to tell us why we’re wrong (or right!) about our picks, feel free to join us in the chat, where we’ll be responding to reader input.

