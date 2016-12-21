GDC Pitch returns to GDC 2017 to help GDC Play devs hone their pitch skills!

2017 Game Developers Conference officials are happy to confirm that the popular GDC Pitch event will once again be a part of the GDC Play emerging/independent developer showcase at next year's conference.

If you missed its debut last year, GDC Pitch is a special event designed to help select participants practice their pitching skills -- in front of a live audience!

A great pitch can secure the future of your studio, or ensure your game has the resources to reach the players who will appreciate it most. At GDC Pitch, game developers that register to exhibit their game in GDC Play 2017 may be selected to receive pitching advice and coaching, then pitch their game an opinionated panel of investors and publishers in front of an audience. No pressure!

GDC Pitch will once again be hosted by Jason Della Rocca of investment platform Execution Labs and take place Wednesday and Thursday, March 1st and 2nd, during GDC 2017.

10 selected teams will each be offered pitch prep and training, then get 5 minutes to pitch, followed by questions, advice, and feedback from the judges. The judges will declare a "Best Pitch" on each day, and award each a complimentary All Access pass to GDC 2018.

The list of GDC Pitch judges is still coming together -- here's who's onboard so far:

Joel Breton (HTC Vive)

Paul Hanraets (Gambitious)

Keith Katz (Execution Labs)

Gordon Van Dyke (Raw Fury Games)

GDC Play, which is still open to potential exhibitors, is a special area of the San Francisco show that showcases emerging and independent developers with a series of tables and meeting rooms. It will take place from Wednesday, March 1st through Friday, March 3rd at GDC 2017.

Once again, as part of the 'Best in Play' awards program all GDC Play exhibitors will be judged on their in-development or complete games by a panel of veteran GDC organizers and Gamasutra editors. The top 8 will be named 'Best in Play' winners, and all 8 winners will receive 2 All Access Passes to Game Developers Conference 2018.

Special 'Best in Play' designations will be attached to the honorees' GDC Play tables at GDC 2017, where their games will be playable to all GDC attendees. Existing GDC Play exhibitors become eligible for 'Best in Play' when they enter their booth information in the GDC Play Matchmaking Software.

Booth space for GDC Play 2017 is still available via the UBM Tech Game Network's information site. In addition, don't miss your chance to save money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas