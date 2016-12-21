Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 22, 2016
December 22, 2016
December 22, 2016
Get a job: Cat Daddy Games is hiring a Server Programmer
December 21, 2016
VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Server Programmer, Cat Daddy Games

Location: Kirkland, Washington

Job Responsibilities Include:

  • Design / develop / maintain robust multiplayer game architecture for cloud computing
  • Design / develop/maintain tools and utilities to support multiplayer game servers and services
  • Research coding techniques and algorithms in order to keep current on technological developments and advancements in the game industry
  • Research and analyze new cloud computing technologies in order to continually evaluate how they might be utilized to improve existing multiplayer services, or be applied to implement future services or solve future problems
  • Identify technical and developmental risks/obstacles and generate solutions to overcome identified risks
  • Effectively listen and communicate with team members in order to quickly adapt as project needs evolve, and to maximize efficiency 

Required Experience and Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, related discipline, or relevant work experience
  • Expertise with C# and C / C++ programming languages
  • In-depth understanding of and familiarity with Object Oriented design principles
  • Strong debugging skills
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Solid understanding of game networking and TCP / HTTP / UDP networking protocols
  • Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures
  • Ability to learn and master new technologies and code
  • Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Additional Desired Experience and Skills:

  • Experience writing tools with C# and WPF
  • Experience with ASP.NET, ASP MVC, JavaScript, JQuery, and Ajax
  • Experience with Windows Azure or other cloud computing platform

About Cat Daddy:

Rooted in the beautiful Pacific Northwest and just a short drive from Seattle, Cat Daddy has been around for more than two decades and over that time has launched multiple successful PC, console and mobile titles.  Currently we are focusing on Mobile and Tablet games and are working on some exciting upcoming titles.  Sure, we are part of the big and impressive 2K family and we love it, but really we are a small band of talented, artists, programmers and production staff who get the job done and done really well by relying on skill, collaboration, humor and grit.  We pride ourselves on being nimble and tech savvy, having shipped titles of almost every genre and on almost every platform.  Bottom line is, it’s a good time to be a Cat Daddy!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

