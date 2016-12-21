Video: How Playdead rendered the unique visuals of Inside

Playdead's 2016 game Inside has a striking visual aesthetic that's easily recognizable from across the room. How did they do it?

At GDC 2016 Playdead graphics coder Mikkel Gjoel and visual effects artist Mikkel Svendsen took the stage to explain just that, detailing the techniques used to achieve high visual fidelity in the context of the strict simplistic aesthetic of Inside.

The pair of Mikkels explained a variety of effects used to achieve an atmospheric look, including local shadowed volumetrics and a robust water-rendering system. The also explored how a unique art style is created technically, how they authored lighting as entirely separate diffuse, specular and bounce-light entities, while focusing on artist-approachable tools meant utilizing analytic primitive-based ambient occlusion and screenspace reflections.

It's a talk that's both intriguing and technically detailed, making it well worth a watch. If you'd like to do so, good news: you can now watch the whole thing for free via the official GDC YouTube channel.

