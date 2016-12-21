Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
The Gamasutra crew dissects the top games of 2016
December 21, 2016 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

It’s been a long year—and arduous as it may have been it times, it was still a year that saw many, many wonderous video games enter our lives. Alas, at the end of the year, we only had room to pick 10 games that defined the state of game design in 2016. If you enjoyed reading our choices, you may also enjoy hearing just why these games stuck with us so much—and that’s exactly what we discussed earlier today on our Twitch channel. 

It was a great discussion in part because it was the rare chance for us to just open up and gush about why we love different kinds of games. Be sure to watch for conversation about the brilliant AI design of The Last Guardian, Stardew Valley’s amazing depth, Titanfall 2’s groundbreaking level design, and many more. 

It’s also our last livestream for 2016—but be sure to subscribe to Gamasutra’s Twitch channel for more developer interviews, gameplay commentary, and editor roundtables starting in 2017. 

