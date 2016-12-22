Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 22, 2016
Glu Mobile makes good on its intent to acquire QuizUp dev
December 22, 2016 | By Chris Kerr
Mobile juggernaut Glu, creator of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, has acquired QuizUp developer Plain Vanilla for $1.2 million.

As noted in a SEC filing, the acquisition means Glu now holds the rights to the once popular trivia game and "certain other assets."

Earlier this year, Glu invested $7.5 million in the Icelandic outfit in exchange for a minority stake, and inserted a call option to purchase the studio for a pre-agreed price further down the line. 

Now, Glu says it will forgive and cancel that $7.5 million promissory investment, but only if QuizUp has been published on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store under its name by March 31, 2017. 

In related news, Glu CEO Nick Earl has been appointed to the company's board as a class II director, and will work in tandem with the studio's Strategy Committee going forward.

