Facebook Game of the Year Awards honor Supercell, Niantic, and Playrix

Social media giant Facebook has celebrated another year in video games by announcing the winners of its annual Game of the Year Awards.
This year, the company introduced new categories like Best Instant Games, Best Gameroom Games, and Best Use of Facebook Live to cover as much ground as possible, and there are multiple winners in each one.
That said, only one can take home the coveted Game of the Year prize, and this year the statue goes to Gardenscapes - New Acres.
Playrix's social gardening sim nabbed the top prize thanks to its deft combination of simulation elements, time management mechanics, and match-3 gameplay.
Other notable winners include Pokemon Go and Clash Royale, which were both honored in the Best Mobile category.
EA's Bejeweled Stars was one of seven winners in the Best Web Games pool, while Blizzard's online game platform Battle.net was commended for its use of Facebook Live.
You can find a complete list of winners below, and find out more about each category and game over on Facebook's developer blog.