Facebook Game of the Year Awards honor Supercell, Niantic, and Playrix

Social media giant Facebook has celebrated another year in video games by announcing the winners of its annual Game of the Year Awards.

This year, the company introduced new categories like Best Instant Games, Best Gameroom Games, and Best Use of Facebook Live to cover as much ground as possible, and there are multiple winners in each one.

That said, only one can take home the coveted Game of the Year prize, and this year the statue goes to Gardenscapes - New Acres.

Playrix's social gardening sim nabbed the top prize thanks to its deft combination of simulation elements, time management mechanics, and match-3 gameplay.

Other notable winners include Pokemon Go and Clash Royale, which were both honored in the Best Mobile category.

EA's Bejeweled Stars was one of seven winners in the Best Web Games pool, while Blizzard's online game platform Battle.net was commended for its use of Facebook Live.

You can find a complete list of winners below, and find out more about each category and game over on Facebook's developer blog.

Best Web Games

Poker Heat by Playtika

by Playtika Naruto Online by Oasis Games

by Oasis Games Taonga: The Island Farm by Volka

by Volka Liberators by MutantBox

by MutantBox Bejeweled Stars by EA

by EA League of Angels II by Youzu

by Youzu Take 5 Free Slots by Double U Games

by Double U Games Slots—Wizard of Oz by Zynga

Best Mobile Games

Pokémon GO by Niantic

by Niantic Clash Royale by Supercell

by Supercell 阴阳师 by NetEase

Best Gameroom Games

Oz: Broken Kingdom by NEXON M

by NEXON M Critical Ops by Critical Force

by Critical Force Game of Dice by JOYCITY

Best Instant Games

Everwing by Blackstorm

by Blackstorm Endless Lake by Spilgames

by Spilgames Hex FRVR by FRVR

Best Integrations

Genies & Gems by Jam City

by Jam City Total War Battles: Kingdom by Creative Assembly

by Creative Assembly Shuffle Cats by King

Best Use of Facebook Live