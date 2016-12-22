Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 24, 2016
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 24, 2016
arrowPress Releases
December 24, 2016
Games Press
View All     RSS
Facebook Game of the Year Awards honor Supercell, Niantic, and Playrix
Facebook Game of the Year Awards honor Supercell, Niantic, and Playrix
December 22, 2016 | By Chris Kerr
December 22, 2016 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

Social media giant Facebook has celebrated another year in video games by announcing the winners of its annual Game of the Year Awards. 

This year, the company introduced new categories like Best Instant Games, Best Gameroom Games, and Best Use of Facebook Live to cover as much ground as possible, and there are multiple winners in each one. 

That said, only one can take home the coveted Game of the Year prize, and this year the statue goes to Gardenscapes - New Acres

Playrix's social gardening sim nabbed the top prize thanks to its deft combination of simulation elements, time management mechanics, and match-3 gameplay. 

Other notable winners include Pokemon Go and Clash Royale, which were both honored in the Best Mobile category.

EA's Bejeweled Stars was one of seven winners in the Best Web Games pool, while Blizzard's online game platform Battle.net was commended for its use of Facebook Live. 

You can find a complete list of winners below, and find out more about each category and game over on Facebook's developer blog.

Best Web Games

  • Poker Heat by Playtika
  • Naruto Online by Oasis Games 
  • Taonga: The Island Farm by Volka
  • Liberators by MutantBox
  • Bejeweled Stars by EA
  • League of Angels II by Youzu 
  • Take 5 Free Slots by Double U Games
  • Slots—Wizard of Oz by Zynga

Best Mobile Games

  • Pokémon GO by Niantic
  • Clash Royale by Supercell
  • 阴阳师 by NetEase 

Best Gameroom Games

  • Oz: Broken Kingdom by NEXON M
  • Critical Ops by Critical Force 
  • Game of Dice by JOYCITY

Best Instant Games

  • Everwing by Blackstorm 
  • Endless Lake by Spilgames 
  • Hex FRVR by FRVR 

Best Integrations

  • Genies & Gems by Jam City
  • Total War Battles: Kingdom by Creative Assembly 
  • Shuffle Cats by King 

Best Use of Facebook Live

  • Battle.net by Blizzard
  • Texas HoldEm Poker by Zynga
  • Seven Knights by Netmarble Games

